Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 10.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Die Goldaktie, die sogar KI-Giganten in den Schatten stellt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
10.09.2024 13:18 Uhr
122 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Flipster Announces Silver Sponsorship for Token2049

WARSAW, Poland, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Flipster, a leading crypto derivatives trading platform, is excited to announce its participation as a silver sponsor at Token2049, Asia's largest Web3 event, taking place in Singapore on September 18-19. With over 20,000 attendees expected, the event will serve as a key gathering for the global cryptocurrency and blockchain community.

Flipster Announces Silver Sponsorship for Token2049

As a silver sponsor, Flipster will maintain a strong presence at the event with a dedicated booth, offering attendees the chance to engage with the team, learn about the platform's latest innovations, and participate in discussions about the evolving cryptocurrency trading landscape.

In addition, Flipster is partnering with the popular Pudgy Penguins NFT project to co-host an exclusive side event at Zouk, one of Asia's most renowned nightlife venues, on September 17. The event at Zouk will provide a relaxed yet dynamic environment for attendees to network, share ideas, and celebrate advancements in Web3 and digital assets.

Flipster's involvement in Token2049 comes during a period of rapid growth for the platform. In recent months, Flipster has solidified its position as a preferred platform for both novice and experienced traders. With a robust set of features, including advanced trading tools, strong security protocols, and a user-friendly interface, Flipster has seen a significant increase in its user base. The platform's total assets have nearly doubled in the past two months, driven by rising demand for digital assets and Flipster's focus on innovation and user experience.

About Flipster
Flipster is among the fastest-growing crypto derivatives trading platforms, offering lightning-fast perpetual futures listings on the latest cryptocurrencies. The easy-to-use platform provides users with an all-in-one trading experience with leverage of up to 100x on over 250 tokens with high liquidity and zero trading fees. For media enquiries or interview requests with the team, please reach out to pr@flipster.io.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2501516/IMAGE.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/flipster-announces-silver-sponsorship-for-token2049-302243486.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Nach der Korrektur – 3 Kupferproduzenten für das Comeback

Kupfer wird oft als „das Gold der Energiewende“ bezeichnet, weil es aufgrund seiner hervorragenden elektrischen Leitfähigkeit eine zentrale Rolle in vielen Technologien spielt, die für nachhaltige Energiesysteme entscheidend sind. Experten gehen aufgrund der Angebotsknappheit von einem Superzyklus aus.

Korrektur als Einstiegschance

Nach Höchstständen im Mai korrigierte das rote Metall stark. Die Abwärtsspirale verstärkte sich in den vergangenen Tagen aufgrund schwacher Konjunkturdaten aus den USA und China. Langfristig könnte sich die aktuell laufende Korrektur als exzellente Einstiegsmöglichkeit herausstellen.

3 Kupferaktien mit hohem Potential

Im neuen, kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die bei einem weiteren Anstieg überproportional profitieren könnten.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.