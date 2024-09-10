

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tuesday, Kraft Heinz Co.'s (KHC) dessert brand JELL-O introduced 'The Jelly Collection,' a series of inflatable furniture inspired by traditional JELL-O molds.



This limited-edition home décor line features chairs in four bright colors that reflect popular JELL-O flavors: lemon in yellow, lime in green, strawberry in red, and orange. Each chair comes with a built-in cup holder designed for Ready-to-Eat JELL-O Gelatin cups.



The brand has seen a 33.2% growth in the refrigerated desserts category over the past five years.



The chairs are priced at $30 each and can be found on Amazon.com.



