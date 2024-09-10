Plantd Launches Production of Carbon-Negative Building Materials

Certification and Production Paves the Way for Future Growth with Expansion Plans and Job Creation

OXFORD, NC / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2024 / Plantd, an advanced production technologies company specializing in carbon-negative building materials, is thrilled to announce the completion of its certification process and the launch of production for its groundbreaking carbon-negative structural panels. The company, founded by two SpaceX engineers, has designed and developed the technology required to produce these panels at scale and is targeting the first deliveries to customers in Fall 2024.

The structural panels, which are made from fast-growing perennial grass, will be used in industries such as home building and furniture manufacturing as a viable alternative to traditional, timber-based products.

Building on this momentum, Plantd is preparing for rapid expansion into a second manufacturing facility and is actively exploring multiple locations across the United States. Over the next two years, Plantd anticipates creating hundreds of new jobs. This expansion aligns with Plantd's vision of revolutionizing the building materials market with carbon-negative alternatives while supporting local economies.

To support this growth trajectory, Plantd is also entering its Series B funding round. The capital raised will fuel the company's expansion plans and further the development of its advanced, all-electric, modular, and automated production technologies. These innovations not only lower costs for builders but also contribute to reversing the effects of climate change by transforming past atmospheric carbon emissions into high-performance building materials.

As it stands, Plantd maintains true carbon negativity while utilizing the modern-day electric grid. However, during this rapid expansion phase, Plantd plans to build large-scale solar farms adjacent to its factories that will provide clean energy and increase the carbon negativity of its structural panels even further. These solar farms will also be plugged into local power grids so residents can power their homes with clean energy.

"Moving fast and fixing things isn't just a slogan for us-it's a call to action," said Nathan Silvernail, co-CEO and co-founder of Plantd. "Completing the certification process and launching production are two crucial milestones in our mission to offer an innovative approach to creating building materials that are not only practical but truly carbon-negative to allow our species to continue its rapid growth and societal development without the critical impact that we are currently placing on our environment."

About Plantd: Plantd develops advanced production technologies to manufacture carbon-negative building materials using fast-growing perennial grass instead of trees. Through its cultivation of a new agricultural supply chain to its development of all-electric, modular, automated production technology, Plantd transforms past atmospheric carbon emissions into superior-performance building materials that lower costs for builders and reverse the effects of climate change. Learn more at https://www.plantdmaterials.com.

Contact Information

Nathan Silvernail

CEO & Co-Founder

nathan@plantdmaterials.com

941-875-3197

SOURCE: Plantd

View the original press release on newswire.com.