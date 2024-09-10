Anzeige
Dienstag, 10.09.2024
Die Goldaktie, die sogar KI-Giganten in den Schatten stellt
WKN: A1W2YK | ISIN: CA09228F1036
2,1062,14413:30
ACCESSWIRE
10.09.2024 14:02 Uhr
BlackBerry to host Investor Day for Financial Community

WATERLOO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2024 / BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)(TSX:BB) today announced it will host its Investor Day on Wednesday October 16, 2024 at 9:30 a.m. ET.

The event, hosted at the New York Stock Exchange, will be available live to the general public via webcast. A link to register can be found here or via the BlackBerry.com/Investors website. A replay of the webcast will be available following the event.

This event will provide a platform for investors and analysts to hear from, and interact with, BlackBerry executives and gain a deeper understanding of the Company's vision, future plans, and progression towards profitability and positive cashflow across our IoT and Cybersecurity divisions. Further details, including the agenda can be found here.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company's software powers over 235M vehicles. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

BlackBerry. Intelligent Security. Everywhere

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

Investor Contact:

BlackBerry Investor Relations
+1 (519) 888-7465
investorrelations@blackberry.com

Media Contact:

BlackBerry Media Relations
+1 (519) 597-7273
mediarelations@BlackBerry.com

SOURCE: BlackBerry



