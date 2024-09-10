Advancing Development of the Space Economy

Takeshi Hakamada, CEO Founder of ispace, inc. (ispace) (TOKYO: 9348), a global lunar exploration company, today announced the appointment of its Lunar Advisory Board that includes respected leaders in the space industry from diverse and varied experiences, representing a truly international perspective.

The inaugural ispace Lunar Advisory Board includes Jean-Jacques Dordain, former Director General of the European Space Agency, Yoshinori Komiya, former Director-General for Space Affairs for Japan's Minister's Secretariat of the Cabinet Office, Tomoya Thomas Ochinero, former senior vice president of commercial business at SpaceX, and Alan Stern, former NASA Associate Administrator for the Science Mission Directorate. (As of September 2024, in alphabetical order)

"I am very pleased to welcome this group of highly esteemed space industry leaders to guide ispace as a global leader in developing the new space Cislunar economy. My goal in forming the Global Advisory Board was to assemble a collection of individuals with a global composition providing not one vision or perspective but a comprehensive and inclusive approach to the challenges we face," said Hakamada. "Each individual has his own profound achievements and varied careers that are aligned with ispace's vision. We will look to gain valuable insights from their experiences to advance ispace's global business."

The Board is expected to provide critical insights and recommendations to executives with ispace's three international business entities in Japan, Luxembourg and the United States on issues related to business strategy, policy, technology, national security, and socio-economic assessments. ispace will lead the establishment of Cislunar economy together with the board members experienced working for significant space agencies and commercial enterprises.

Lunar Advisory Board Member Profiles (As of September 2024, in alphabetical order).

Jean-Jacques Dordain

"I am happy to join the Global Advisory Board ispace to share my experience with the people of ispace and help them to push the frontier of planet Earth and thus pave the route to the infinite potential of space. I feel it is a great responsibility as well as a great honor for me to serve in this role. In doing so, ispace invents a global future by using the best expertise on 3 continents of the planet. In return, I shall continue to learn, which is the fuel of my entire life"

Mr. Dordain was the sixth Director General of the European Space Agency (ESA) and was reappointed twice to the role by the ESA Council, serving in the role from 2003-2025. He has served in numerous government and academic roles throughout his career including the Executive Secretary of the Evaluation Committee of the Japanese space agency NASDA. In addition, he has received awards from several European governments for his service including the National Order of the Legion of Honour from the president of France. In addition, he has served as an honorary Vice President of the International Astronautical Federation and Chancellor of the International Space University.

Yoshinori Komiya

"When I served as the Director of Space Strategies in (Japan's) Cabinet Office 10 years ago, ispace was already one of the leading space startups in Japan. In this new role, I will strive to provide all appropriate advice from a global perspective to ispace for their ongoing lunar exploration programs."

Mr. Komiya served in Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (formerly the Ministry of International Trade and Industry) for three decades, serving as the Director-General for Space Affairs, Minister's Secretariat of the Cabinet Office. In this role he oversaw the revision of Japan's Basic Plan for Space Policy and the formulation of the Space Activities Law and the Satellite Remote Sensing Law. In 2016, he was appointed Commissioner of the Japan Patent Office.

Tomoya Thomas Ochinero

"It is my honor to join the ispace Lunar Advisory Board. I look forward to working with my fellow members to help ispace achieve its exciting and inspirational mission."

Dr. Ochinero is a former senior executive with SpaceX where he served as Senior Vice President of Commercial Business. During his 10+ years with the rocket and spacecraft company, he oversaw significant expansion helping SpaceX become the world leader in commercial space launch services. He was previously the founder and chief executive officer of SMC, an advanced engineering firm, and was a Sales Trader for Goldman Sachs in Tokyo. Currently, he serves as a Co-Founder General Partner of Interlagos Capital in Los Angeles.

Alan Stern

"ispace is a leader in commercial lunar development. I am honored and excited to be a part of ispace's distinguished Lunar Advisory Board. I look forward to helping to advise the company and its executive team going forward, and through doing so, to also advance the development of the commercial lunar space economy."

Dr. Stern is a former NASA Associate Administrator and principal investigator of NASA New Horizons mission to explore Pluto and the Kuiper Belt, the farthest space exploration of worlds to date. In addition to serving as a commercial astronaut and served on the U.S. National Science Board, while twice being named to the Time 100 list of most influential people. He has written and edited numerous scientific and technical papers and articles and authored multiple books. Currently, he maintains his own aerospace consulting.

