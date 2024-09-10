The Glimpse Group, Inc.: Brightline Interactive Enters Into A Cooperative Research And Development Agreement With The United States Army Combat Capabilities Development Command , Command, Control, Communication, Computers, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillanc

Brightline to develop, assess and improve workflows to create and augment synthetic imagery for use in training and assessing artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) algorithms

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2024 / Brightline Interactive ("Brightline"), a wholly owned subsidiary of The Glimpse Group, Inc. ("Glimpse") (NASDAQ:VRAR), and a leader in Spatial Computing and AI integration announced the signing of a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement ("CRADA") with the United States Army Combat Capabilities Development Command ("DEVCOM"), Command, Control, Communication, Computers, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance ("C5ISR") Center.

The CRADA is for Brightline to develop, assess and improve workflows to create and augment synthetic imagery for use in training and assessing artificial intelligence ("AI") and machine learning ("ML") algorithms. Brightline provides synthetic data generation toolsets and workflows that deliver high-quality data for the creation, refinement, and evaluation of AI/ML algorithms. These solutions are designed to augment traditional training datasets to accelerate and enhance the training of AI / ML algorithms for various use cases across industries, including applications in spatial computing.

Tyler Gates, General Manager of Brightline and Chief Futurist of Glimpse commented: "This collaboration will allow Brightline to work alongside C5ISR to advance AI / ML capabilities that support the warfighter through new and emerging technologies, such as spatial computing, enhancing existing workflows for the US Military Services in a cost effective, ROI-driven manner."

Lyron Bentovim, President and CEO of Glimpse said: "Entering into a CRADA with the U.S. Army, in addition to Brightline's existing CRADA with the U.S. Navy, is a significant achievement for Brightline, demonstrating the depth of their capabilities and the effectiveness of their solutions. We expect this technology to prove significant value across multiple industries - ranging from industrial, to media to military."

About Brightline Interactive

Brightline Interactive (BLI) is the global leader in spatial computing, immersive technologies, deep tech and 5G integration. Brightline's accelerated computing platform - SpatialCore - provides cloud-centric synthetic data simulation, digital twins, XR and AI tools for both government and commercial customers. Brightline implements a layered production and business development approach to partnerships, scaled growth and data virtualization. For more information, please visit www.brightlineinteractive.com

About The Glimpse Group, Inc.

The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ: VRAR, FSE: 9DR) is a diversified Immersive technology platform company, providing enterprise-focused Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality and Spatial Computing software & services. Glimpse's unique business model builds scale and a robust ecosystem, while simultaneously providing investors an opportunity to invest directly into this emerging industry via a diversified platform. For more information on The Glimpse Group, please visit www.theglimpsegroup.com

