

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - The United States will study India's semiconductor ecosystem and regulatory framework, as well as workforce and infrastructure needs with the aim of establishing a partnership to explore the country's semiconductor supply chain opportunities.



The U.S. Department of State said it will partner with the India Semiconductor Mission to explore opportunities to grow and diversify the global semiconductor ecosystem under the International Technology Security and Innovation (ITSI) Fund. This partnership will help create a more resilient, secure, and sustainable global semiconductor value chain, it said in a press release.



The State Department anticipates that key Indian stakeholders, such as state governments, educational institutions, research centers, and private companies, will participate in this analysis steered by the India Semiconductor Mission. The insights gained from the assessment will serve as the basis for potential future joint initiatives to strengthen and grow this critical sector.



The United States and India are key partners in ensuring the global semiconductor supply chain keeps pace with the global digital transformation currently underway. Manufacturing of essential products ranging from vehicles to medical devices relies on the strength and resilience of the semiconductor supply chain. This collaboration between the United States and India underscores the potential to expand India's semiconductor industry to the benefit of both nations.



In August 2022, President Joe Biden signed the CHIPS Act, a U.S. law that appropriated new funding to boost domestic manufacturing and research of semiconductors in the United States. The CHIPS Act also created the ITSI Fund, which provides the Department of State with $500 million over five years to promote the development and adoption of secure and trusted telecommunications technologies and secure semiconductor supply chains.



