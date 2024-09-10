Muon Showcases Next-Gen E-Bikes and Smart Technologies at IFA 2024, Leading the Future of Green Mobility

BERLIN, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's largest consumer and electronics show, IFA 2024, kicked off in Berlin on September 6th. As a pioneering brand in the electric bike sector, Muon unveiled its latest innovations at this show, including a new series of e-bikes, an in-house developed high-performance motor, and smart helmets.

"We are thrilled to showcase our latest advancements to the global audience at the 100th anniversary of IFA," The Muon team stated. "These innovations not only align perfectly with this year's theme, 'Innovation for All,' but also convey our positive vision for the future ride."

Cutting-Edge E-Bike Series

Fermion: This gravel e-bike is designed for both city streets and gravel paths. It boasts a range of over 100 km on a single charge. Additionally, its advanced safety features, such as a vibration detector, geofencing, and integrated real-time GPS tracking, provide a glimpse into the future of smart mobility.





Elon: A versatile e-bike that excels in both urban commuting and mountain adventures, the Elon features an Enviolo trekking stepless shifting and allows riders to adjust the power output of the Kreutzer mid-drive motor.





Lepton: Designed for urban commuters, this e-bike boasts a step-through frame and ergonomic design for optimal rider comfort. Its maintenance-free belt drive system and the Kreutzer mid-drive motor deliver a perfect blend of comfort and performance on every journey.

It's worth noting that these models already garnered significant attention at the Eurobike show in July and were featured as the 83rd highlight in the IFA 100 Moments.

Smart Technologies

In addition to e-bikes, Muon has unveiled its self-developed motor and smart helmet for the first time.

Moun motor stands out with an industry-leading maximum torque of 110 Nm. It supports a smart system that includes intelligent riding modes, walk assistance, and hill start assist, making every ride smooth and effortless. In addition, the motor supports OTA updates to continuously improve the riding experience.

Their smart helmet merges safety and comfort through features like 360° visibility, fall detection with SOS alerts, real-time GPS tracking, a lightweight design (just 350 g), enhanced ventilation, and smart power management.

For more information about the Muon team and their innovative products, please visit https://www.muon.bike/. Follow them on Facebook for the latest updates and more details about this grand event.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2501723/Image.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2501724/Image.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/muon-showcases-next-gen-e-bikes-and-smart-technologies-at-ifa-2024-leading-the-future-of-green-mobility-302243652.html