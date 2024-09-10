Anzeige
10.09.2024 14:48 Uhr
THE CABOT COLLECTION ANNOUNCES INVESTMENT IN LOFOTEN LINKS AMIDST CONTINUED INTERNATIONAL EXPANSION PLANS

Canadian Developer to Add Acclaimed Scandinavian Property to Burgeoning Resort Portfolio

TORONTO, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cabot Collection, renowned for its incomparable portfolio of luxury resort and residential golf destinations, announces a strategic investment in Lofoten Links, built majestically into the rugged, seaside landscape of Norway's remote Lofoten Islands. This visually stunning property is a natural fit for Cabot, offering an unparalleled blend of alluring landscapes and outstanding golf. Cabot plans to welcome the property into its growing portfolio, extending its international presence to Northern Europe.

Cabot Logo

"We are thrilled to join forces with Lofoten Links, a spectacular property that effortlessly aligns with our vision of delivering world-class golf and experiences across the globe's most remarkable destinations," said Ben Cowan-Dewar, CEO and co-founder of The Cabot Collection. "General Manager Frode Hov is a true visionary, and we couldn't be more excited about the future of this extraordinary site."

Located above the Arctic Circle, Lofoten Links stands out as the world's northernmost links-style golf course. Ranked No. 24 in the world by Golf Digest and No. 88 in the world by Golf Magazine, its dramatic scenery and remote coastline provide a breathtaking backdrop for golf enthusiasts. The fabled course is known for its challenging yet rewarding design, featuring 18 holes that are playable under the midnight sun in the summer and the northern lights in the fall.

In addition to its celebrated golf course, Lofoten Links offers guests a rare opportunity to immerse themselves in the splendor of Norway's coastline while enjoying unsurpassed service and amenities. The property offers a variety of cozy, Nordic-style lodges designed to complement the striking scenery and a charming onsite restaurant. Lofoten Links presents a myriad of activities for discerning travelers seeking authenticity and adventure, including horseback riding, hiking and kayaking. Situated on the island's northern edge and facing directly north towards the Norwegian Sea, the property is perfectly positioned to see the northern lights, one of nature's most dazzling phenomena.

Cabot's investment in Lofoten Links comes amidst a period of exciting international expansion plans. The company recently announced Cabot Bordeaux, previously known as Golf Du Médoc Resort, a premier destination for golf and wine enthusiasts located in Bordeaux, France. Additional luxury resorts anchored by world-class golf courses in extraordinary locations include the award-winning Cabot Cape Breton in Nova Scotia, Cabot Saint Lucia in the Caribbean, Cabot Revelstoke in British Columbia, Cabot Citrus Farms in Florida and Cabot Highlands in Scotland.

For more information about The Cabot Collection and Lofoten Links, please visit https://thecabotcollection.com/ and https://www.lofotenlinks.no/en.

About The Cabot Collection:
The Cabot Collection is a luxury developer of incomparable golf destinations. Its portfolio includes the award-winning Cabot Cape Breton in Nova Scotia, Cabot Saint Lucia in the Caribbean, Cabot Revelstoke in British Columbia, Cabot Citrus Farms in Florida, Cabot Highlands in Scotland and Cabot Bordeaux in France. Cabot continues to build upon a legacy of excellence in golf, luxury residential offerings and boutique resort lifestyle across each unique property where owners and guests have exclusive access to destination specific experiences and an unparalleled quality of service.

The 3rd hole captured just after midnight in mid-June. Photo: Jacob Sjöman

2AM aerial of Lofoten Links with Hoven in the background. Photo: Jacob Sjöman

The 3rd green and 17th green captured at 1AM. Photo: Jacob Sjöman

Northern lights over the iconic 2nd hole. Photo: Jacob Sjöman

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2498142/Cabot_Logo.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2498149/Cabot_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2498148/Cabot_2.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2498144/Cabot_3.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2498143/Cabot_4.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-cabot-collection-announces-investment-in-lofoten-links-amidst-continued-international-expansion-plans-302241035.html

