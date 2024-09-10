Anzeige
Dienstag, 10.09.2024
10.09.2024 15:02 Uhr
Rally's OurBus Doubles New York City-Philadelphia Service

In wake of competing service's closure, OurBus fills gap in service between the major East Coast markets with affordable, convenient and comfortable buses.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2024 / Rally OurBus, the revolutionary Mass Mobility as a Service (MaaS) company, announces that it is meeting a need left by the closure of Megabus by doubling its express service between New York City and Philadelphia.



OurBus organizes regularly scheduled, affordable intercity routes for regional transportation. Both services use top-quality motor coaches, with comfortable reclining seats, complimentary bottled water, free Wi-Fi and power outlets, and a sanitized restroom.

The bankruptcy filing in June by the parent company of Megabus has left East Coast travelers and commuters seeking an alternative for travel between New York and Philadelphia. OurBus previously provided service between the cities two to six times daily, but on September 3 began offering four to eight round trips daily, depending on the day of the week.

"We are excited to add additional frequency on this key intercity OurBus route that was created to make travel affordable, convenient, and easy," said OurBus founder Axel Hellman. "People can easily buy affordable bus tickets online, as low as $8, receive mobile boarding passes, and track the ETA of the bus in real-time."

Most trips run between the New York City stop at 11th Avenue across from the Javits Convention Center and two stops in Philadelphia: one at the Philadelphia Mills Mall northeast of the city, where there are free day-parking spaces available for travelers, and the second at Spring Garden station in the Northern Liberties area, where Megabus departed from until last week. The trip ranges between 90 minutes to two hours in length depending on the time of day and stops, and prices range from $8 to $18.

Concurrent with the schedule increase, OurBus will also offer a stop at the BAPS Akshardham Temple in Robbinsville, New Jersey, to offer a convenient way for travelers from New York and Philadelphia to visit the Western hemisphere's largest Hindu temple.

OurBus uses a network of thousands of high-quality bus owners and operators via its technology platform to help travelers book bus travel between cities at the lowest price. Passengers can purchase tickets via the OurBus app on iOS, Android, or online at www.ourbus.com/routes/nyc-to-philadelphia. A drop-down calendar lets travelers schedule their trip for a specific date via On-Demand bus travel options.

Rally and OurBus have provided more than 3 million rides in 4,000 cities across 40 states and four countries through crowdsourced bus trips. OurBus organizes regular intercity bus service using proprietary AI to forecast demand and schedule service through its operator network, connecting more than 150 stops in the Northeast United States and Canada.

For information on Rally, please visit https://rally.co, and to learn more about bus rideshares, check out https://ourbus.com.

About Rally

Rally is a bus rideshare company with a platform that creates on-demand bus trips across many U.S. cities, Canada, and other countries. Riders generate a trip or choose from one of the many crowdsourced trips. Whether for a concert, a sporting event or a festival, Rally unites passionate people, making the journey part of the event-day experience.

OurBus uses AI to create regularly scheduled intercity services, with more than 150 stops in the northeast United States and Canada with plans to expand internationally. The company competes with legacy incumbent bus companies on these routes by applying technology and business innovations to regional transportation.

Rally OurBus creates economic innovations to bring new business to local bus companies and promote a greener, safer form of travel. Its Mass Mobility as a Service combines technology and business model innovations in the bus industry. Rally is disrupting the mode of transportation that moves more people than any other. Its new intercity routes for regional transport and crowdfunding address surge demand travel by converting private car users to shared bus riders.

Contact Information

Buse Kayar
buse.kayar@issuerdirect.com

SOURCE: Rally

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
