The Human Trust and Dionysus Health Present: 'The Future is Hers: Investing in Women's Health' Luncheon at the Delegates Dining Room at the United Nations

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2024 / The Human Trust and Dionysus Health announce a special luncheon focused on "The Future Is Hers: Investing in Women's Health," to be held on September 17, 2024, at the Delegates Dining Room at the United Nations. This high-profile event will bring together leading voices in mental health, technology, and entrepreneurship to address critical issues affecting women's health worldwide.





Jesse Draper, founder of Halogen Ventures, will deliver the keynote address. As a pioneering investor and advocate for women in technology, Draper will share insights on the intersection of women's entrepreneurial pursuits and mental health, emphasizing the importance of supporting women-led businesses.

Dr. Vivienne Ming, a renowned neuroscientist and entrepreneur, will speak on the challenges and opportunities in addressing postpartum depression, providing evidence-based strategies for improving maternal mental health.

Dr. Andrea Cubitt, a leading researcher in women's health, will tackle pressing issues within the world of women's mental well-being and the need for robust protections.

As the Permanent Representative of the Bahamas at the United Nations, distinguished diplomat Stan Smith will deliver the closing remarks at this luncheon discussing gender equality and the need to empower women.

"Today, more than ever before, technologies like AI are opening up new possibilities to transform women's health and drive towards gender equality," stated Andrea Cubitt, CEO & co-founder at Dionysus. "At the same time, we need to open a much more vigorous dialog and create a real sense of urgency to address the increasing threat of AI to facilitate technology-mediated harassment targeted to women and vulnerable minority groups. These approaches are being used to discourage women from running for office and can create very real mental health hazards for female leaders around the world. We hope that this kick-off meeting will be a watershed moment to align the efforts of responsible corporations, investors and philanthropists to come together to start to create a moment to fight back."

Discussion Topics:

Investing in Women's Futures: Supporting Entrepreneurial Pursuits and Mental Health. Exploring the unique mental health challenges faced by women entrepreneurs and the crucial resources needed to build resilience and drive their success.

Postpartum Depression: Addressing the stigma and barriers to treatment and highlighting innovative approaches to support new mothers and their mental health.

Inclusivity in Technology: Advancing Inclusion and Innovation. Examining the role of gender in the tech industry and the essential strategies needed to foster an inclusive environment that drives innovation and equitable opportunities for all.

This luncheon will provide an opportunity for leaders, policymakers, healthcare professionals, and advocates to unite in shaping strategies that empower women to secure their bright futures. Attendees will benefit from expert insights, engage in impactful discussions, and play a key role in creating a future where every woman has access to the health care and support she deserves.

About The Human Trust

The Human Trust is a data trust that believes that no mother should have to choose between a life-saving test and the privacy of her own body. The nonprofit supports the global initiative for postpartum depression and early childhood development.

About Dionysus Health

Dionysus Health is a cutting-edge company that has invented the first-ever epigenetic technology for precision mental health, including the first biological test for postpartum depression. By addressing the unique health challenges faced by women, Dionysus aims to improve the well-being of women worldwide.

About Halogen Ventures

Halogen Ventures is a leading venture capital firm focused on investing in early-stage, female-founded consumer technology companies. With a mission to champion women entrepreneurs, Halogen Ventures is committed to driving innovation and fostering the success of women-led businesses across various industries.

For more information and tickets, please visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/a-luncheon-to-discuss-womens-mental-health-tickets-976872731637?aff=oddtdtcreator or contact Conor Arevalo at carevalo@charitybrands.com.

Press Contact for UN Security Clearance:

Press representatives must have UN security clearance prior to the event. For more information, please contact Conor Arevalo at carevalo@charitybrands.com. A press room will be available from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM on the day of the event.

