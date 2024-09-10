Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2024) - Scope Technologies Corp. (CSE: SCPE) (OTCQB: SCPCF) (FSE: VN8) ("Scope Technologies" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has rebranded to Scope Technologies Corp., effective September 9, 2024. This name change reflects a strategic evolution beyond artificial intelligence into a broader spectrum of cutting-edge technologies, particularly in the fields of quantum security and neural network applications.

Commenting on the name change, James Young, CEO of Scope Technologies Corp., said: "Our new name better reflects the company's evolution. While AI remains a core part of our business, we are now a broader technologies company, actively developing innovative solutions in data security, quantum security and AI neural networks. This rebranding aligns with our mission to provide advanced technological solutions that meet the growing demands of businesses across multiple industries."

The name change is part of a broader strategy to unify all of Scope Technologies' offerings under one brand, which now includes the QSE platform-a quantum-based encryption and quantum-proof cloud storage solution designed to protect businesses against both current and future digital threats. By leveraging the power of true entropy in encryption, and immutable decentralized cloud storage, QSE ensures robust protection, making sensitive data nearly impenetrable, even in the age of quantum computing.

As part of its commitment to continuous innovation, Scope Technologies is enhancing the QSE platform with its proprietary AI neural network and visual recognition technology. These advancements will optimize QSE's ability to detect potential threats and secure data faster and more efficiently, further reinforcing Scope Technologies' role as a leader in the quantum security space.

The updated brand will be reflected across the company's websites and marketing materials in the coming weeks. Scope Technologies currently operates two product-focused websites: qse.group and scopetech.ai. A new corporate website, scopetechnologies.io, will soon be launched to provide detailed information on the company's corporate governance, investor resources, and product developments.

The CUSIP number assigned to the Company's common shares following the name change will be 80917B109. No action will be required by existing shareholders with respect to the name change. Certificates representing common shares of Scope Technologies under the old name will not be affected by the name change and will not need to be exchanged.

About Scope Technologies Corp.:

Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Scope Technologies Corp. is a pioneering technology company specializing in quantum security and machine learning. Through its two primary brands, QSE Group and GEM AI, Scope provides next-generation solutions in data security, quantum encryption and neural networks, empowering businesses with secure, scalable technologies that drive growth and operational efficiency.

For more information, please visit scopetech.ai or follow Scope Technologies Corp. on social media:

LinkedIn: Scope-Technologies-Corp

Scope-Technologies-Corp Twitter: @ScopeTechCorp

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that constitute forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements in this news release that are not purely historical statements of fact are forward-looking statements and include statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, future, strategy, objectives, goals and targets, and more specifically, the use of proceeds of the Offering. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable and reflect expectations of future developments and other factors which management believes to be reasonable and relevant, the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believes", "expects", "aim", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "may", "should", "would", "will", "potential", "scheduled" or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and are based on assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, including, but not limited to, those risks and assumptions described in the Company's prospectus dated August 10, 2022, a copy of which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. While Scope considers these assumptions to be reasonable, based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. In addition, forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions, continued satisfaction of Canadian Securities Exchange requirements, product safety and recalls, regulatory compliance and risks associated with the Company's business. For more information on the risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause anticipated opportunities and actual results to differ materially, please refer to the risk factors set out in the Company's prospectus dated August 10, 2022, a copy of which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, unless required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has in no way passed upon the merits of the business of the Company and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy hereof.

