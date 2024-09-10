With a total investment of around CNY12. 5 billion ($1. 76 billion), the project located in Jiande City, Zhejiang Province, is expected to commence power generation before 2030. From ESS News China's GCL Group has officially launched the construction of a 2. 4 GWh pumped hydro storage plant in Jiande City, Zhejiang Province, billed as the largest single clean energy project invested and constructed by the group and the largest pumped storage project in East China to date. The EPC contract signing ceremony was held on September 8 and attended by representatives from Zhejiang Jiande GCL Pumped ...

