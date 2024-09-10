Key Findings:

Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KUL) and Tokyo International Airport (HND) rank #2 and #3 in the world respectively.

John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) ranks #6 globally.

Istanbul Airport (IST) ranks #8 in the world.

OAG, the world's leading data platform for the global travel industry, today released Megahubs 2024, the market's definitive ranking of the Top 50 most internationally connected airports in the world. OAG Megahubs analyses not only the total number of destinations served, but also the number of scheduled connections to and from international flights with the number of destinations served from the airport.

London Heathrow Airport (LHR) remains the world's #1 internationally connected airport, after reclaiming the coveted top position last year. The ranking reflects London Heathrow's (LHR) extensive range of destinations and the number of potential connecting opportunities on the busiest day of the year for global aviation. Recovery is also strong in Asia Pacific, with Kuala Lumpur (KUL) and Tokyo Haneda (HND) moving up in the rankings at #2 and #3 respectively.

Key European Megahubs Amsterdam Airport Schiphol (AMS) ranks #4 and Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport (CDG) ranks #7. Outside of Europe, New York's JFK ranks #6, Istanbul Airport (IST) ranks #8, Dubai International Airport (DXB) ranks #16, and El Dorado International Airport (BOG) ranks 20.

"Connectivity continues to rebuild as airlines and airports across markets respond to high travel demand," said John Grant, chief analyst at OAG. "Despite ongoing geopolitical events, each new route creates new connectivity opportunities, showcasing aviation's importance to the global economy."

OAG Megahubs is based on OAG flight data from the 100 largest airports and the 100 largest international airports in the world, based on total scheduled seats for an entire year. Data is extracted from the busiest day for global aviation in the past year (September 2023 to August 2024), which was Friday, 2 August 2024. For more insights and the full methodology, view the analysis here.

