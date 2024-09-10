PharmaForceIQ Announces Majority Investment by Eir Partners to Support and Accelerate Growth

MIAMI, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PharmaForceIQ (PFIQ), the leading end to end Omnichannel Solution for Pharmaceutical Marketing, Medical and Clinical teams today announced a significant investment by Eir Partners (Eir) to accelerate adoption of the company's unique technology platform and services for the Life Science industry.

The investment enables PFIQ to continue to invest in its people, processes and industry-leading technology to build upon its position as a leader in this rapidly growing market.

John Blakeley, Chairman, PharmaForceIQ commented:

"We will continue to invest in PFIQ's people, technology and customer experience. As we reach this inflection point, the support and capital from a proven investor like Eir is expected to fuel further growth allowing PFIQ to better serve clients through its strategic omnichannel platform."

Hemal Somaiya, Head of Omnichannel, PharmaForceIQ added:

"Engaging and informing health care providers continues to evolve rapidly and our unique approach to omnichannel marketing has created novel ways of addressing these challenges. Our product allows pharmaceutical marketers and medical professionals alike to materially improve the outcomes they seek through the use of advanced machine learning and AI."

Neil Vangala, Managing Director, Eir Partners noted:

"PFIQ is able to meaningfully improve outcomes by informing HCPs and Patients of therapies when it truly matters. The Company has distinguished itself as the preeminent provider of data and insights to pharmaceutical brand managers, and we were impressed by the ROI generated for clients. Together, we will work with the founding team to deploy targeted product improvements, sharpen the implementation experience and position the company for continued expansion."

Canaccord Genuity LLC served as the exclusive financial advisor to PharmaForceIQ.

About PharmaForceIQ

PharmaForceIQ is the fastest growing independent provider of precision omnichannel marketing solutions for the Life Science industry. The company uses a proprietary set of machine learning technologies. Unique data solutions connect the dots, end-to-end, in the pharma marketing ecosystem offering real time omnichannel deployment in a way which prioritizes privacy and compliance, while also generating a clear return on investment for clients. Visit www.pharmaforceiq.com.

About Eir Partners

Eir Partners is a health technology private equity company. Eir has completed or partnered on over $5 billion in healthcare technology transactions since inception in 2015 and has been involved in large scale health tech companies including Apixio, Capta Health Partners, GiftHealth, CloudMed, Equian, Millennia, ReviveHealth, and Convey amongst others. Visit www.eirpartners.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/pharmaforceiq-announces-majority-investment-by-eir-partners-to-support-and-accelerate-growth-302243395.html