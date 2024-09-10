Yukon Metals Corp.: Yukon Metals Samples over 10,000 g/t Silver, Multiple Samples over 1500 g/t Silver, and up to 6.9 g/t Gold at Star River

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yukon Metals Corp. (CSE: YMC, FSE: E770 - the "Company" or "Yukon Metals"), is pleased to provide an update from ongoing reconnaissance fieldwork on its 715-hectare Star River Project, located 50 kilometres ("km") due south of Ross River, Yukon.



Initial results of the prospecting program include assays for 41 of 164 samples (Figure 6). Samples in this release were taken from Lap 10, F2, F3, and Key 35 showings. Two new (unnamed) mineralized rock float train areas were discovered this season (Figure 1). Significant silver values were uncovered, with 15 samples assaying elevated silver values exceeding 100 g/t, including 3 samples above 1500 g/t Ag, two of which occur in a newly discovered float train (Figure 1) and one from the historic F3 showing. One sample assayed over 10,000 g/t Ag and is pending over limit assay. In addition, six samples taken from Lap 10, F2, F3 and Key 35 areas showed elevated gold values ranging from 0.92-6.93 g/t Au.

Rory Quinn, President & CEO stated, "We are thrilled with the spectacular assay results received from this initial batch of samples, including one sample of over 10,000 g/t Ag and another at over 4200 g/t Ag. The team have been hard at work sampling and mapping various areas of the property and have found compelling evidence of mineralization across multiple areas, in both outcrop and float. The Time-Domain electromagnetic (TDEM) survey was completed in August and the gravity survey is underway, the results of which will provide significant data relative to the potential continuity between these multiple showings."

TDEM on southern portion of claim block was completed in August with data processing currently in progress. A gravity ground geophysics survey is ongoing. While the geophysics has been underway, geologists on-site began the inaugural prospecting and mapping program following up on preliminary geophysical anomalies and prospecting and mapping around historical showings. Two new exposures of mineralization were also uncovered in a central portion of the claim block adding to the previously reported mineralized showings in assessment reports.

Vision Quest, a Yukon First Nations-owned exploration contractor working closely with Yukon Metals, completed ground preparation for the geophysical program and successfully commissioned a temporary 10-person camp on the claims permitted under a Class 1 Notification on the claims.

New Mineralization Occurrences

Two new areas of galena-siderite mineralization were identified in the central portion of the claim block between historic M2 and Blazed Tree showings (Figure 1). Samples returned 4,210 g/t Ag and 0.26 g/t Au and greater than 10,000 g/t Ag and 0.72 g/t Au (Table 1) on the western occurrence. These samples occur as float downslope from steep outcrops, follow up work is needed to identify the outcropping source.

Table 1- Sample results from mineralization found in the central portion of the claim block. Over limit assays pending.

Sample Au g/t Ag g/t As ppm Cu ppm Pb ppm Sb ppm Zn ppm Type K140057 0.722 >10,000 165 7,310 >200,000 >10,000 2,060 Float K140058 0.262 4,210 45 3,990 >200,000 4,620 8,940 Float K140059 0.063 1,290 33 2,370 >200,000 1,745 25,900 Float







Figure 1- Locations of new mineralized float in the central portion of the claim block

Lap 10 Showing

An exposed outcrop of mineralization at the Lap 10 showing (Figure 2) was continuously chip sampled across an exposure of 10m (K140067 to K140073). Mineralization occurs within a lensoidal to tabular shear zone within a highly oxidized quartzite unit. Four discrete 10 to 30-cm wide galena-siderite veins occur within this outcrop within broader disseminated mineralization. Historical surface and underground mapping traced galena veins in this area across a strike of 137m, much of which is currently obscured by surface rock sloughing over the Lap 10 exposure.

Table 2- Outcrop chip samples across Lap 10 showing area. Over limit assays pending.

Sample Au g/t Ag g/t As ppm Cu ppm Pb ppm Sb ppm Zn ppm Type K140067 1.035 1,165 1,485 917 >200,000 967 695 Outcrop K140068 0.230 113 958 407 47,400 140 617 Outcrop K140069 0.139 101 1,375 407 34,400 111 1,540 Outcrop K140070 0.084 175 1,015 848 46,400 252 4,020 Outcrop K140071 0.064 603 244 878 >200,000 536 2,330 Outcrop K140072 0.433 1,095 1,240 437 >200,000 1,180 765 Outcrop K140073 0.052 405 159 568 170,000 288 603 Outcrop







Figure 2- Lap 10 showing and mineralized quartzite outcrop inset photo.

F2 Showing

The F2 showing is located around a closed adit drifted in the late 1960s. Mineralization taken from outcrop is hosted within a variably oxidized quartzite unit approximately 12m wide and consists of silver and gold in galena-bearing veins and quartz-arsenopyrite veins. Several float samples were also taken in this area including material from the adit spoil pile.

Table 3- Sample results from F2 zone. Over limit assays pending.

Sample Au g/t Ag g/t As ppm Cu ppm Pb ppm Sb ppm Zn ppm Type K140063 0.107 3 346 85 210 26 170 Float K140064 0.003 0 10 2 77 11 15 Outcrop K140075 0.568 14 974 205 687 1,365 21 Outcrop K140076 0.061 3 226 11 519 66 9 Outcrop K140077 0.916 310 1,210 328 172,000 >10,000 7 Float K140078 0.747 129 3,030 228 68,000 844 60 Float K140078B 0.336 118 2,120 233 43,600 743 44 Float K140079 0.458 1,410 1,150 342 >200,000 1,425 130 Float K654504 0.094 2 1,285 163 462 93 96 Float K654505 1.320 2 2,070 35 67 21 13 Outcrop K654551 0.095 28 518 80 15,250 213 58 Float K654552 4.020 6 >10,000 169 1,885 223 32 Float K654553 0.067 1 3,220 7 38 12 21 Float







Figure 3- Location of samples taken near historic F2 showing.

F3 Showing

Outcrop near the F3 showing consists of a small oxidized manto located stratigraphically above a black shale unit in a creek. The exposed manto is approximately 2m wide and 20m long before its exposure disappears under surficial sediments. To the south, a ~5m thick sheared subvertical NS trending fault hosts galena-siderite mineralization.

Table 4- Sample results from F3 zone. Over limit assays pending.

Sample Au g/t Ag g/t As ppm Cu ppm Pb ppm Sb ppm Zn ppm Type K140065 0.129 35 758 69 19,200 81 67 Outcrop K140066 0.035 4 53 33 227 20 101 Outcrop K140083 0.057 2 8 4 107 11 36 Outcrop K140084 0.048 2 261 11 433 3 526 Float K140085 0.003 2 29 77 267 18 20 Outcrop K140086 0.174 1,665 854 6,710 >200,000 5,940 2,040 Outcrop K140087 6.930 35 >10,000 263 6,410 278 306 Float K140088 0.007 18 34 33 4,950 39 82 Outcrop







Figure 4- Location of samples taken near historic F3 showing.

Key 35

A massive pyrite vein sampled from the historic Key 35 showing hosts elevated gold in an exposure of subcrop and nearby float. Additional exploration is planned in this area in the future to further examine the nature of gold mineralization.

Table 5- Samples taken at old dozer push at historic Key 35 showing.

Sample Au g/t Ag g/t As ppm Cu ppm Pb ppm Sb ppm Zn ppm Type K140054 0.012 1 111 3 149 14 10 Float K140055 1.610 7 2,790 7 690 41 6 Subcrop K140056 0.046 2 1,910 38 189 39 149 Subcrop



About the Star River Project

Yukon Metals owns 100% of the Star River base and precious metals project accessible by road from the Robert Campbell Highway and former Ketza Mine haul road. The project is host to multiple showings of polymetallic carbonate replacement mineralization and quartz-sulphide veins first discovered in the 1950s (Figure 5). Remnants of underground and surface workings using historical exploration techniques are visible around much of the property and tied together with previously established access from the Ketza Mine road.







Figure 5. Star River Project Location Map





Figure 6- Location of rock samples received in relation to historic showings.

Sample Methodology

Rock samples were sent to ALS Minerals for analysis with sample preparation in Whitehorse, Yukon and analysis in North Vancouver, British Columbia.

Samples were prepared by crush to 70 % passing 2mm, 250g split pulverised better than 85% passing 75 microns (Prep-31A). Pulp samples were analysed for 34 elements by four acid digestion and ICP-AES (ME-ICP61).

All samples were analyzed for gold by fire assay and AAS with a 50g nominal sample weight (Au-AA24). Samples over 1500 g/t Ag were assayed by 50g sample fire assay with gravimetric finish (Ag-GRA21). Over limit assays are pending.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Helena Kuikka, P.Geo., as the Qualified Person (as defined by National Instrument 43-101).

About Yukon Metals Corp.

Yukon Metals is well financed and represents a property portfolio built onover 30 years of prospecting by the Berdahl family, the prospecting team behind Snowline Gold's portfolio of primary gold assets. The Yukon Metals portfolio consists primarily of copper-gold and silver-lead-zinc assets, with a substantial gold and silver component. The Company is led by an experienced Board of Directors and Management Team across technical and finance disciplines.

Yukon Metals is focused on fostering sustainable growth and prosperity within Yukon's local communities, while simultaneously enhancing stakeholder value. Our strategy centers around inclusivity and shared prosperity, offering both community members and investors the chance to contribute to, and benefit from, our ventures.

The Yukon

The Yukon ranks 10th most prospective for mineral potential across global jurisdictions according to the Fraser Institute's 2023 Survey of Mining Companies, and is host to a highly experienced and conscientious local workforce, fostered by a long culture of exploration coupled with deep respect for the land. Recent major discoveries with local roots such as Snowline Gold's Rogue Project - Valley Discovery, demonstrate the Yukon's potential to generate fresh district-scale mining opportunities.

YUKON METALS CORP.

"Rory Quinn"

Rory Quinn, President & CEO

