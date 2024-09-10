Anzeige
10.09.2024 15:12 Uhr
SONGMICS HOME Reforms Furniture Assembly with Innovative TOOLLESS Technology

PARIS, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global-leading online furnishings brand SONGMICS HOME proudly participated in the Maison&Objet 2024, from September 5-9. As an Official Partner, SONGMICS HOME made a significant impact at this prestigious international trade fair, which is held biannually to showcase frontier trends and innovations in knock-down furniture pieces. This year, under the theme "TOOLLESS, EFFORTLESS," SONGMICS HOME presented its K-PRO Collection, highlighting and representing the innovative TOOLLESS technology.

SONGMICS HOME at Maison&Objet 2024

Tool-Free Revolution

SONGMICS HOME's TOOLLESS technology, developed by the SONGMICS HOME i-Lab and registered as a trademark, is a game-changer in furniture assembly. "Our innovative approach uses small, pre-installed components, enabling quick, tool-free assembly. This means no more struggling with confusing instructions or sorting through countless small parts. With TOOLLESS technology, you can effortlessly elevate your space and enjoy a seamless user experience. Every moment of assembly becomes a testament to ease and satisfaction, transforming what was once a frustrating task into a simple and enjoyable process," said Peter Lee, Product VP of SONGMICS HOME.

Core Strengths of TOOLLESS Technology

10 Times Faster Assembly & Disassembly Experience

The TOOLLESS technology offers many features that set it apart from traditional assembly methods. It features self-developed connectors that are preinstalled in the furniture panels, eliminating the need for any additional tools. Through testing with over 100 everyday users, TOOLLESS technology speeds up furniture assembly by a whopping 10 times for pieces like TV stands and bedside tables.

With a user-friendly assembly guide and clearly labeled parts, furniture can be assembled quickly and disassembled just as easily. This minimizes trial-and-error costs and is especially beneficial for those who frequently relocate or need to correct assembly errors.

Eco-Friendly

In addition, by simplifying assembly and reducing the need for excess packaging, TOOLLESS technology optimizes the production cycle, cutting costs and waste. The elimination of plastic-wrapped metal parts has resulted in a 33% reduction in production resources, making TOOLLESS products not just user-friendly, but also eco-friendly.

SONGMICS HOME's K-PRO Collection, powered by TOOLLESS technology, exemplifies the perfect blend of style and practicality. With the ability to withstand up to 50 takedowns, the K-PRO Collection is not only sturdy but also versatile, adaptable to a wide range of domestic living spaces, including living rooms, kitchens, bedrooms, and studies.

SONGMICS HOME's K-PRO Collection

10-Minute Furniture Assembly Challenge

To showcase the efficiency and user-friendliness of TOOLLESS technology, SONGMICS HOME hosted the "10-Minute Furniture Assembly Challenge" during the event. Visitors were invited to assemble a TV stand in just 10 minutes-a task that typically takes about 40 minutes with traditional methods. The challenge saw more than 60 enthusiastic participation, with all users successfully completing the task and sharing their experiences.

Furniture Assembly Challenge

As SONGMICS HOME continues to innovate and push the boundaries of furniture product design, the brand invites customers, partners, and enthusiasts to join the TOOLLESS revolution and experience the future of furniture assembly with products that are stylish, functional, eco-friendly and easy to assemble.

About SONGMICS HOME

SONGMICS HOME was officially established in 2010, owning three major product brands including SONGMICS for home furnishings, VASAGLE for stylish furniture, and Feandrea for pet supplies. With the mission of "Complete Your Dream Home", SONGMICS HOME strives to provide global consumers with stylish and valuable furnishing products. Together with an efficient experience, SONGMICS HOME is enabling everyone to effortlessly create their dream homes.

To date, its products have successfully entered more than 70 countries and regions, including Europe, North and Central America, and Asia, serving over 20 million families worldwide.

Official Sites:

Website: https://www.songmics.fr/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/songmicshomefr/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/songmicshome_fr/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@SONGMICS_HOME
X(Twitter): https://x.com/SONGMICSHOME
Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@songmicshome

Contact Us:

b2b@songmicshome.com
pr@songmicshome.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2501584/BLR09023.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2501585/BLR09046.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2501586/K_PRO_Collection_Full.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2501587/BLR08693.jpg
Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2501588/1280X720P___16X9_720P.mp4

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/songmics-home-reforms-furniture-assembly-with-innovative-toolless-technology-302243709.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
