Bioniq joins growing list of premium health brands committed to making preventative health products more accessible for consumers

Bioniq, the leader in AI-driven, personalized supplements based on user questionnaire or blood biomarker data, today announced its partnership with healthcare reimbursement and HSA/FSA spending solution, Truemed. This partnership signifies Bioniq's unique pharmaceutical-grade nutritional supplements can be medically necessary, allowing for HSA and FSA spend on the preventative healthcare routine. On average, qualified consumers spending with HSA/FSA funds can see 30% savings.

The collaboration between the two companies reflects their shared commitment to making personalized supplements accessible and underscores the importance of proactive health management. Qualified consumers can now purchase Bioniq products using pre-tax HSA (Health Spending Account) and FSA (Flexible Spending Account) funds, giving individuals greater flexibility to invest in their health and address concerns through hyper-personalized nutrition solutions. The partnership expands accessibility to Bioniq PRO and Bioniq GO supplements through pre-tax dollars and serves as a new touchpoint as the company continues to grow within the US market.

"At Bioniq, we believe personalization is the future for preventative and proactive health. By increasing access to comprehensive nutrition, we can offer individuals more control over a foundational element of their health," shared Bioniq CEO and founder, Vadim Fedotov. "The collaboration with Truemed reflects the importance of personalized nutrition as a critical tool in our healthcare and will extend the benefits of precision supplements to individuals prioritizing investing in their health."

"The tides are turning in American healthcare. The nationwide health crisis has left us no choice but to take our health into our own hands and proactively self-seek the services, solutions and products to achieve what traditional healthcare has failed to", said Truemed Founder, Calley Means. "Truemed and Bioniq have partnered to help qualified consumers get medically necessary personalized supplements, a major feat in this pursuit. Partnerships like this one are the catalyst that will empower us to finally take proactive health from aspirational to reality, and deliver on the promise of true health that's decades overdue."

All of Bioniq's supplements are Swiss-made, pharmaceutical-grade and utilize precise micro-dosing to address bio-individual needs and deficiencies. Each formula is created specifically for an individual user and features a unique mix of antioxidants, vitamins, minerals, phytonutrients, and amino acids all delivered in patented prebiotic guar granules. Bioniq's innovative approach to high-quality personalized health solutions, alongside this new partnership venture, further solidifies its position as a key player in the supplement space.

Bioniq customers will continue to purchase their supplements as they normally would through the Bioniq site. Bioniq encourages customers to complete the following steps for HSA/FSA reimbursement:

On the order confirmation page, tap the Truemed button to fill out the short Truemed intake form. If approved, Truemed will share a Letter of Medical Necessity within 24 hours Upon receipt of your Letter of Medical Necessity, submit it along with your order receipt to your HSA/FSA provider for reimbursement

Bioniq and Truemed encourage Americans to plan their remaining 2024 FSA spend now and max out their HSA/FSA contributions for next year.

Bioniq customers can learn more about how to utilize their HSA/FSA funds through Truemed by visiting Bioniq's blog post.

About Bioniq

Bioniq, launched in 2019 in London, UK, is the industry leader in offering AI-driven personalized supplements based on blood test data. After conducting years of testing, Bioniq has developed the largest of its kind proprietary biochemical database with blood test data from customers across 5 continents. Shipping globally, Bioniq has created unique formulas for over 100,000 users that incorporate components and dosages tailor-made to each individual's nutrient deficiencies, as identified through their blood results.

About Truemed

Truemed enables HSA/FSA spending on items that can help treat or prevent chronic disease: exercise, supplements, sleep aids, and more. HSA/FSA accounts are a $140 billion pot of funds that qualified Americans can unlock to treat and alleviate chronic conditions that many have. For more information, visit: truemed.com.

