Global men's grooming brand launches in John Lewis, further growing its brick-and-mortar presence in the U.K.

MANSCAPED, the global men's grooming company and lifestyle consumer brand, today announces its launch in John Lewis Partners. With 160 years on the Great Britain high street, John Lewis is one of the most recognized retailers in the United Kingdom. As MANSCAPED's third retail partner in the U.K., following Boots and Tesco, the leading department store will stock an assortment of the brand's premium grooming tools and formulations in numerous locations across the country, as well as online at johnlewis.com.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240910584693/en/

MANSCAPED® brings selection of its best-in-class collection to one of the most recognized retailers in the U.K., John Lewis. (Graphic: Business Wire)

"As an omnichannel business, we are committed to growing our platform in a way that ensures our customers can find our products wherever they prefer to shop," said Catherine Cronin, Vice President, Retail at MANSCAPED. "We are so proud to add another distinguished brand to our roster of British retailers with John Lewis, one of the best-in-class, most well-established shopping destinations. We're thrilled to bring our premium products to their discerning customer base."

A selection of MANSCAPED's core collection, featuring the company's internationally acclaimed tools and formulations, is now available in-store and online at John Lewis, including:

The Lawn Mower 5.0 Ultra Essentials Kit (£110) - This thoughtfully curated bundle combines your below-the-waist grooming essentials into one kit. It includes the latest iteration of MANSCAPED's marquee electric trimmer and a hydrating aftershave lotion to soothe skin and keep you comfortable post-shave.

The Lawn Mower 5.0 Ultra groin and body hair trimmer As the most advanced trimmer in The Lawn Mower Family, this engineering marvel features interchangeable SkinSafe * foil and trimmer blade heads, waterproof** design, multiple length settings, constant RPM motor, dual temperature LED spotlight, travel lock, wireless charging, and up to 60-minutes runtime.

groin and body hair trimmer As the most advanced trimmer in The Lawn Mower Family, this engineering marvel features interchangeable SkinSafe * foil and trimmer blade heads, waterproof** design, multiple length settings, constant RPM motor, dual temperature LED spotlight, travel lock, wireless charging, and up to 60-minutes runtime. Crop Soother aftershave lotion Hydrate and help reduce post-shave skin irritation with this unique formula, infused with ultra-soothing ingredients like aloe, colloidal oats, shea, and cocoa seed butter.

The Lawn Mower 3.0 Plus Essentials Kit (£70) - Elevate your groin care routine with this dynamic duo.

The Lawn Mower 3.0 Plus groin and body hair trimmer With an updated SkinSafe * blade, constant RPM motor, LED spotlight, 600mAh li-on rechargeable battery, two adjustable combs, and a sleek ergonomic design with rubber gripping, this trimmer has everything you need to get the job done.

groin and body hair trimmer With an updated SkinSafe * blade, constant RPM motor, LED spotlight, 600mAh li-on rechargeable battery, two adjustable combs, and a sleek ergonomic design with rubber gripping, this trimmer has everything you need to get the job done. Crop Soother aftershave lotion

The Beard Hedger Essentials Kit (£125) - This routine includes everything needed for a clean, perfectly groomed, and conditioned beard. Each formulation is dermatologist tested and paraben, phthalate, and cruelty-freeThe bundle includes:

The Beard Hedger electric beard hair trimmer A premium beard-sculpting machine powerful enough to craft your style in a single swipe. Features include a powerful, cordless DC motor for ultra-precise results, an intuitive zoom wheel to select up to 20 different lengths for a custom trim, a 41mm titanium-coated rust-resistant t-blade for a comfortable trim and extra durability, a li-on battery with up to 60-minute runtime, three-tiered LED battery level indicator, and waterproof** design for easy cleaning.

electric beard hair trimmer A premium beard-sculpting machine powerful enough to craft your style in a single swipe. Features include a powerful, cordless DC motor for ultra-precise results, an intuitive zoom wheel to select up to 20 different lengths for a custom trim, a 41mm titanium-coated rust-resistant t-blade for a comfortable trim and extra durability, a li-on battery with up to 60-minute runtime, three-tiered LED battery level indicator, and waterproof** design for easy cleaning. Beard Shampoo A gentle wash that helps soften and hydrate coarse beard hair.

A gentle wash that helps soften and hydrate coarse beard hair. Beard Conditioner - Provides long-lasting moisturization by replacing natural oils lost from cleansing; weightless formula helps restore hair and skin.

- Provides long-lasting moisturization by replacing natural oils lost from cleansing; weightless formula helps restore hair and skin. Beard Comb With dual fine and coarse teeth, this comb tames tangles and evenly distributes your choice of product.

With dual fine and coarse teeth, this comb tames tangles and evenly distributes your choice of product. Beard Scissors Extra-sharp scissors to trim flyaways and perfect your beard shape.

Extra-sharp scissors to trim flyaways and perfect your beard shape. Travel Pouch A convenient storage bag to keep you organized.

The Handyman (£70) - This compact yet powerful face shaver is the perfect tool for maintaining your look while on the go. With dual-action SkinSafe long-hair leveler and foil shaver blades for a comfortable close-shave, plus a waterproof** design for easy cleanup, this shaver packs light and trims easily with a mess-free, magnetic protective cover to boot.

Weed Whacker 2.0 (£45) - This revolutionary nose and ear hair trimmer features a state-of-the-art rotary steel blade with tall and wide slots for enhanced performance, SkinSafe technology, waterproof** capabilities, and ergonomic design for a comfortable and confident trim every time.

Whether you're on the hunt for a perfect gift for the gentlemen in your life, or seeking to elevate your personal care regimen, MANSCAPED has you sorted. To shop MANSCAPED's premium line of men's grooming products, visit your local John Lewis store today.

SkinSafe technology does not guarantee cut protection.

** IPX7 rated to protect against immersion in up to one meter of fresh water for up to 30 minutes. Learn more at www.manscaped.com/waterproof.

About MANSCAPED

Founded by Paul Tran in 2016, San Diego, California-based MANSCAPED is the global men's lifestyle consumer brand and male grooming category creator trusted by over ten million men worldwide. The product range includes a diversified line of premium tools, formulations, and accessories designed to introduce and elevate a whole new self-care routine for men. The collection is available globally in 40 countries on manscaped.com, on Amazon in more than 100 countries worldwide, and in major retailers including Target®, Walmart, Best Buy, Men's Wearhouse, Jos. A. Bank, Military Exchanges, and many more internationally. For more information, visit manscaped.com or follow on Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly known as Twitter), TikTok, Tumblr, and YouTube.

About the John Lewis Partnership

The John Lewis Partnership owns and operates two of Britain's best-loved retail brands John Lewis and Waitrose. Started as a radical experiment over a century ago, the Partnership is now the largest employee-owned business in the U.K., with almost 70,000 employees who are all Partners in the business. The Partnership is purpose-driven, existing to create a fairer and more sustainable future for our Partners, customers, suppliers and communities. Our Purpose not only inspires our principles, drives our decisions and acts as our guide to be a force for good, it steers us to do things differently and better all in service of creating a happier world for everyone and everything we touch.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240910584693/en/

Contacts:

Communications at MANSCAPED

PR@manscaped.com