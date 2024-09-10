Popular, interactive yearly demo offers a deep dive into future-ready Ethernet technologies

The Ethernet Alliance, a global consortium dedicated to the continued success and advancement of Ethernet technologies, today announced details of its exhibit at stand A3 during the 2024 European Conference on Optical Communication (ECOC). Europe's leading optical communications conference is set to take place September 22-26, 2024, at Messe Frankfurt, Germany.

The Ethernet Alliance's highly anticipated multivendor interoperability demonstration will showcase an impressive range of Ethernet technologies, spanning from 10 Gigabit Ethernet (GbE) to 800GbE. The display includes best-in-class switches, routers, and interconnect solutions including OSFP, QSFP-DD, and QSFP, along with SFP pluggable form factors, traffic generators, and sophisticated test and measurement solutions, interoperating in a live real-world network setting. The installation illustrates Ethernet's ability to enable everything from everyday network traffic to high-performance computing and artificial intelligence (AI) use cases.

"Ethernet continues to be the foundational technology for the whole of the Internet due to its unmatched functionality, scalability, price, and performance," said Peter Jones, chair, Ethernet Alliance. "The industry is facilitating new technologies like Generative AI by harnessing its core strengths of innovation and dependability, ensuring fit-for-purpose solutions that hold true to Ethernet's value promise."

The Ethernet Alliance's 2024 ECOC presence is anchored by a cross-section of industry-leading technology innovators, each representing a key segment of the Ethernet ecosystem. Participating member companies include AMD (NASDAQ:AMD); Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH); Hyper Photonix Ltd.; Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR); Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS); MultiLane, Inc.; Teledyne LeCroy Inc. (NYSE:TDY); Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS); and VeEX, Inc.

Beyond demonstrating Ethernet's versatility, the interoperability exhibit also highlights its diverse capabilities, including high-speed Ethernet and Linear Pluggable Optics (LPO). These technologies show how Ethernet networks are enhanced by expanding reach and capacity FlexE and HSE enable high-speed optical connections and comprehensive physical layer integration, while LPO ensures compatibility with Ethernet standards and protocols.

To learn more about ECOC 2024, visit https://www.ecoc2024.org. For additional information about the Ethernet Alliance, visit https://bit.ly/EA-ECOC2024, follow @EthernetAllianc on X, Facebook, or LinkedIn.

