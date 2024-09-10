New specialized language model demonstrates industry-leading speed and accuracy in order data extraction

Esker, a global cloud platform and leader in AI-driven process automation solutions for Finance, Procurement and Customer Service functions, today announced that it has launched its newest Esker Synergy AI product update, Synergy Transformer. Designed to streamline order processing by optimizing data extraction, Esker's Synergy Transformer achieves unprecedented speed and accuracy using a custom-trained language model. The model harnesses advanced Transformer technology, while training data is specifically tailored to the nuances of order language, ensuring precise and efficient data extraction.

The Synergy Transformer exemplifies Esker's commitment to promoting a positive-sum growth environment where AI automation frees up employees, specifically Customer Service Representatives (CSRs), from tedious, error-prone manual tasks like order data entry, allowing them to concentrate on higher-value activities. At the same time, customers experience a seamless transition with no changes required to how they submit orders.

Purpose-built for this specific use case, the Synergy Transformer is faster at extracting large quantities of data from orders than large language models like ChatGPT 4 that focus on broader capabilities. Integrated into Esker's solutions, the Synergy Transformer enables organizations to equip their CSR teams with AI capabilities, eliminating the need for extensive investments of time and resources in sourcing, evaluating, testing and refining alternative models. While previous Synergy products set an already a high standard, Synergy Transformer provides meaningful advancements. Customers will see up to a 6% improvement compared to the previous iteration, bringing the recognition rate to over 92%. Additionally, Synergy's smaller size is designed to be more sustainable and resource-efficient.

"I'm really excited that Synergy Transformer AI is now available to customers," said Aurélien Coq, Product Manager at Esker. "This new product feature further liberates CSRs by automating error-prone order data entry, freeing them to focus on strategic priorities. At Esker, we are constantly listening to users and seeking out new opportunities for improvement to deliver even greater value through AI. Introducing Synergy Transformer to our solutions marks the latest step forward in that ongoing mission."

With the Synergy Transformer, Esker solidifies its position as a pioneer in applying cutting-edge AI technology to solve real-world business challenges, with benefits extending not only to CSR teams but also to the C-suite and operations leaders across organizations. The new feature builds on Esker's history of AI innovation in order processing, following its 2018 facial recognition system, Synergy Shared Network for layout template matching and its 2019 language model, Synergy Neural Network for data extraction. This latest advancement reaffirms Esker's commitment to pushing the boundaries of AI in business process optimization.

Learn more about Esker's Synergy Transformer and order processing automation solution at https://www.esker.com/solutions/technologies/esker-synergy-ai/.

About Esker

Esker is a global cloud platform built to unlock strategic value for Finance, Procurement and Customer Service professionals and strengthen collaboration between companies by automating the cash conversion cycle. Esker's solutions incorporate AI technologies to drive increased productivity, enhanced visibility, reduced fraud risk and improved collaboration with customers, suppliers and employees. Founded in 1985, Esker operates in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific with global headquarters in Lyon, France and U.S. headquarters in Madison, Wisconsin. For more information on Esker and its solutions, visit www.esker.com. Follow Esker on LinkedIn and join the conversation on the Esker blog at esker.com/blog.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240910436574/en/

Contacts:

Press Contact:

Lindsey Harrison

Tel: (630) 730-1808 eskerpr@walkersands.com



Investor Relations Contact:

Emmanuel Olivier

Tel: +33 (0)4 72 83 46 46 emmanuel.olivier@esker.com