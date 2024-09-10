Anzeige
WKN: A1JE1C | ISIN: GB00B65TLW28 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
10.09.2024 15:48 Uhr
The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 10

The Diverse Income Trust plc

It is announced that at the close of business on 09 September 2024, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of The Diverse Income Trust plc is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to 09 September 2024 99.43p per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 96.90p per ordinary share

10 September 2024

Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45


