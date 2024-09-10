Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 10.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Die Goldaktie, die sogar KI-Giganten in den Schatten stellt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
10.09.2024 15:54 Uhr
65 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

LifeSpan Vision Ventures Invests in Remedium Bio

NORWALK, Conn., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeSpan Vision Ventures today announced that it has closed an investment in Remedium Bio.

Remedium Bio

The biotechnology company is developing a first-in-class adjustable-dose gene therapy platform called Prometheus, which can replace a broad range of multi-protein injection treatments with a single injection, dose adjustable, gene therapy. The treatment, which is administered by a subcutaneous injection, is highly safe, localized, durable, and costs less than many protein-based therapeutics. Unlike with therapeutic protein injections, Prometheus delivers stable, durable, and consistent protein expression, eliminating the concentration spikes that can limit the safety and efficacy of treatments delivered via repeat injection.

The funding will be used to advance the company's lead candidate, RMD-1202, towards Phase 1 studies. RMD-1202 delivers a GLP-1 receptor agonist and demonstrates weight loss, glycemic control, and insulin response superior to daily GLP-1 protein injections - with a potentially increased safety and tolerability profile. The platform can deliver a broad range of proteins, from peptides to antibodies and Remedium is developing additional therapies across musculoskeletal, immunology, and neurology disorders.

Andrew Worden, Founding Partner at LifeSpan Vision Ventures, said "Our mission is to invest in companies that support and accelerate the development of therapies that extend healthspan and address age-related challenges. We believe that Remedium's technology can be applied across a broad range of age-related diseases and opens the potential of gene therapy to vast markets. We are delighted to be supporting Frank and his team to take the company to the next level."

Frank Luppino, President and CEO of Remedium, stated "We are extremely excited to welcome Lifespan Vision Ventures as an investor in Remedium Bio. Our Prometheus platform is a significant advance in genetic medicine, one that brings the benefits of gene therapy to large unmet needs affecting how we age. Lifespan, with their strong grounding in the science and experience growing innovative companies, is an ideal partner to support Remedium as we enter an exciting new phase in our evolution."

About Remedium Bio

Remedium is a biotechnology company focused on the development of treatments for large unmet clinical needs. To enable this, we developed a revolutionary gene therapy platform, which enables safe, effective, and durable delivery of therapeutic genes while allowing for simple post-treatment dose adjustment. The Prometheus adjustable gene therapy platform enables replacement of a broad range of subcutaneously administered protein treatments with a single injection, adjustable dose gene therapy. The system has an exceptionally high degree of specificity and remains localized to the site of the subcutaneous injection, offering a safe and durable, single injection alternative, at a fraction of the current protein-based therapeutic treatment cost. Remedium's pipeline includes several disease modifying treatments with unprecedented efficacy in the fields of endocrinology (weight loss and type 2 diabetes), immunology, neurology, and musculoskeletal diseases.

For more information, visit https://www.remedium-bio.com/

About LifeSpan Vision Ventures

LifeSpan Vision Ventures is a forward-thinking venture capital firm specializing in investments within the aging and longevity space. Our mission is to support and accelerate the development of innovative therapies that extend healthspan, improve the quality of life for individuals as they age, and address age-related challenges. Through strategic partnerships and investments, we aim to shape a future where aging is met with vitality, resilience, and endless possibilities.

Contact: Harry Robb, Analyst: harry.robb@lifespanvision.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2501739/Press_Release_Remedian_Bio_600x800.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lifespan-vision-ventures-invests-in-remedium-bio-302243775.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Besser als NVIDIA! 3 KI- Favoriten mit riesigem Potenzial

Erleben Sie die KI-Revolution und sichern Sie sich gigantische Gewinne!

Nutzen Sie die einmalige Gelegenheit, die Ihnen die Künstliche Intelligenz bietet! Unser exklusiver Aktienreport enthüllt drei unglaublich aussichtsreiche KI-Aktien, die von der bahnbrechenden Entwicklung in diesem Sektor massiv profitieren können.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Weil eine Investition in KI-Unternehmen nicht nur Stabilität bringt, sondern auch das Potenzial hat, Ihr Depot explosionsartig wachsen zu lassen. Die letzten Jahre haben bewiesen: Wer auf KI setzt, kann außergewöhnliche Gewinne einfahren. Jetzt, nach einer kurzen Konsolidierungsphase, öffnen sich wieder sensationelle Einstiegsmöglichkeiten.

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die besten Investments im KI-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.