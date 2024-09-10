Anzeige
Dienstag, 10.09.2024
ACCESSWIRE
10.09.2024 16:02 Uhr
myphysician360 Appoints Dr. Akash Parekh as Chief Medical Officer

Former FDA Medical Officer and Healthcare Innovator Brings Expertise in Health Tech and Underserved Patient Care

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2024 / myphysician360, a leader in providing virtual healthcare solutions in rural America, is proud to announce the appointment of Dr. Akash Parekh as its new Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Parekh, an Internal Medicine Physician and highly accomplished Radiation Oncologist, brings extensive experience in serving underserved populations and driving healthcare innovation through health tech and venture capital.



"Dr. Parekh's exceptional background and expertise in both clinical care and health technology make him the perfect fit to lead myphysician360's medical strategy as we expand our services to meet the growing demand for accessible healthcare in rural and underserved areas," said Michael Muchnicki, CEO of myphysician360. "His experience with regulatory bodies like the FDA and his passion for transforming healthcare delivery will be invaluable as we continue to build innovative solutions with our pharmacy partners. Dr. Parekh's leadership will help ensure that myphysician360 improves access to quality primary and urgent care while continuing to elevate patient care standards across the country."

Dr. Parekh will be instrumental in leading the clinical strategy for myphysician360, including the company's pioneering telemedicine program that partners with community pharmacies across the country. This unique partnership enhances access to care in rural and underserved areas by leveraging the trusted relationships between local pharmacists and their patients. Through this collaboration, myphysician360 provides telemedicine and quality improvement services, particularly in rural healthcare deserts where traditional healthcare options may be limited.

Dr. Parekh has over two dozen high-impact publications and has served as a senior advisor to various health tech software companies and ATOMS VC, an early-stage biotech venture fund. His regulatory experience includes serving as a Medical Officer in the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER) at the FDA. In addition to his role at myphysician360, Dr. Parekh is also an angel investor in the healthcare space and is passionate about driving innovation in healthcare delivery.

"I'm excited to join myphysician360 as they work to reshape pharmacy and healthcare services, particularly in underserved regions," said Dr. Parekh. "I look forward to contributing to the company's growth and enhancing the care experience for patients, pharmacists, and physicians alike."

Dr. Parekh holds an MD from the University of Chicago, Pritzker School of Medicine, and is currently pursuing an MBA at the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School. He completed his residency in Radiation Oncology at the University of Florida, Shands Hospital, and earned his BS from the University of South Florida.

About myphysician360
myphysician360 is a leading digital health innovator providing virtual care across rural America through a national network of community pharmacies. The company's unique telemedicine partnership model improves access to quality care, offering patients on-demand primary and urgent care 365 days a year. To learn more, visit: myphysician360.

Contacts
myphysician360
Christopher Surrell, Media Relations
csurrell@myphysician360.com

Contact Information

Christopher Surrell
Senior Vice President, Marketing & Strategy
csurrell@myphysician360.com

SOURCE: myphysician360

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
