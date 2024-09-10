Aircraft Landing Gear Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 57.14 Billion by 2031, Globally, at 17.56% CAGR: Verified Market Research

Verified Market Research® is pleased to announce the development of its latest market report, "Aircraft Landing Gear Market: Industry Trends, Growth Forecasts, and Competitive Landscape." This comprehensive study is designed to provide deep insights into one of the most critical sectors within the aerospace industry-aircraft landing gear systems. As the global aviation industry continues to expand and evolve, this report offers vital intelligence for decision-makers across OEMs, MROs, and suppliers.

LEWES, Del., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Aircraft Landing Gear Market Size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 17.56% from 2024 to 2031, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 15.66 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 57.14 Billion by the end of the forecast period.

The demand for advanced, durable, and lightweight landing gear systems is expected to grow, fueled by the increasing production of commercial and military aircraft, the rising need for efficient fuel management, and the push for advanced materials. This report provides actionable insights into these trends and examines the leading players' innovations driving the market forward.

Key Highlights:

Competitive landscape analysis, highlighting the key players' strategies and market share.

In-depth segmentation by Type, Sub-system, Aircraft Type, End-User, and region.

Emerging trends in lightweight materials and additive manufacturing.

Insights into MRO activities, cost-saving opportunities, and aftermarket dynamics.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Global Aircraft Landing Gear Market Size"

202 - Pages

126 - Tables

37 - Figures

Report Scope

REPORT ATTRIBUTES DETAILS STUDY PERIOD 2021-2031 GROWTH RATE CAGR of ~17.56% from 2024 to 2031 BASE YEAR FOR VALUATION 2024 HISTORICAL PERIOD 2021-2023 FORECAST PERIOD 2024-2031 QUANTITATIVE UNITS Value in USD Billion REPORT COVERAGE Historical and Forecast Revenue Forecast, Historical and Forecast Volume, Growth Factors, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Segmentation Analysis SEGMENTS COVERED Type

Sub-system

Aircraft Type

End-User REGIONS COVERED North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa KEY PLAYERS Collins Aerospace, Safran Landing Systems, Héroux-Devtek, Inc., Liebherr-Aerospace & Transportation Systems GmbH, Triumph Group, AAR CORP, Sumitomo Precision Products Co., and Honeywell International, Inc. CUSTOMIZATION Report customization along with purchase available upon request

Global Aircraft Landing Gear Market Overview

Increasing Aircraft Production: The global expansion of commercial and military aviation is a key driver of the Aircraft Landing Gear Market. Rising air passenger traffic, fleet modernization, and military investments have all contributed to rising demand for new aircraft. This, in turn, increases the demand for improved landing gear systems. With sustained expansion in aircraft production, suppliers may expect significant opportunities, making it critical for industry participants to stay competitive and inventive.

Advancements in Lightweight Materials: Lightweight material innovations, such as titanium and composites, are revolutionizing the aircraft landing gear market. These materials reduce the overall weight of landing gear systems, which improves fuel efficiency and lowers airline operating costs. As aerospace firms prioritize sustainable solutions, the demand for sophisticated materials in landing gear manufacturing is driving market expansion, providing considerable potential for suppliers to differentiate their offers.

Focus on Aircraft Safety and MRO Activities: As safety regulations improve, there is a growing demand for aircraft landing gear systems that are dependable, long-lasting, and simple to maintain. A greater emphasis on safety and cost-efficiency has resulted in an increase in maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) activities. Companies that deliver landing gear solutions with prolonged service life and simplicity of maintenance are well-positioned to benefit on this trend, assuring continuous market expansion.

High Manufacturing and Maintenance Costs: The Aircraft Landing Gear Market is limited by the high cost of producing and maintaining this important equipment. While modern materials and technology improve performance, they can considerably increase production costs. Furthermore, the cost of frequent maintenance and repairs increases operational budgets, limiting adoption, particularly for smaller airlines and operators with thin margins, and reducing market penetration.

Stringent Regulatory Requirements: Strict government requirements on safety, certification, and environmental norms are limiting the Aircraft Landing Gear Market. Compliance with these rules necessitates extensive testing, lengthy certification processes, and significant investment in R&D. These regulatory constraints frequently delay product releases and raise manufacturers' expenses, making it difficult for smaller competitors to compete and develop their businesses.

Supply Chain Disruptions: Recent global events have exposed supply chain weaknesses, which has a negative influence on the Aircraft Landing Gear Market. Delays in raw material procurement, logistical issues, and uneven supply have all resulted in longer lead times and higher production costs. Companies experiencing supply chain disruptions may struggle to meet market demand, impacting their capacity to retain profitability and growth in a competitive environment.

Geographical Dominance

North America dominates the Aircraft Landing Gear Market due to its strong aerospace sector, the presence of major aircraft manufacturers such as Boeing, and substantial military aviation programs. Technological improvements in this region, combined with significant R&D investments, are driving demand for innovative landing gear systems. The market growth is further fueled by a healthy MRO sector, allowing North America to lead in both new production and aftermarket services, promoting sustainable market expansion.

Key Players

The "Global Aircraft Landing Gear Market" study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market. The major players in the market are Collins Aerospace, Safran Landing Systems, Héroux-Devtek, Inc., Liebherr-Aerospace & Transportation Systems GmbH, Triumph Group, AAR CORP, Sumitomo Precision Products Co., and Honeywell International, Inc. And More.

Aircraft Landing Gear Market Segment Analysis

Based on the research, Verified Market Research has segmented the global Aircraft Landing Gear Market into Type, Sub-system, Aircraft Type, End-User, and Geography.

Aircraft Landing Gear Market, by Type: Main Landing Gear Nose Landing Gear



Aircraft Landing Gear Market, by Sub-system: Actuation System Steering System Brake System Others



Aircraft Landing Gear Market, by Aircraft Type: Fixed Wing Rotary Wing



Aircraft Landing Gear Market, by End-User: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) Aftermarket



Aircraft Landing Gear Market, by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW § Middle East & Africa § Latin America



