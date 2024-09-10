The partnership is the first step on a journey to advance how companies onboard, retain, and grow their customers

LearnUpon, a leading Learning Management System (LMS) provider, and Planhat, an end-to-end customer management platform, today announced their strategic partnership. The two companies are uniting to provide a new way for customer experience teams to blend powerful customer data and on-point customer education to impact customer onboarding, adoption, retention, and growth.

With this collaboration, LearnUpon and Planhat aim to help businesses build a leading customer experience ecosystem. Core to this partnership is the ability to connect solutions, allowing for seamless data exchange and automated delivery of targeted education throughout every stage of the customer journey.

"LearnUpon and Planhat are two solutions that are deeply invested in elevating the customer experience," said Brendan Noud, CEO and co-founder of LearnUpon. "By partnering, we're providing our customers with groundbreaking visibility into the customer journey and innovative new tools to enable them to meet their customer-oriented goals."

The partnership between LearnUpon and Planhat comes at a pivotal moment as more organizations adopt customer education initiatives. According to LearnUpon's latest State of Learning Report, 71% of learning leaders are prioritizing customer retention as a key measure of successful training programs. This collaboration is designed to help companies excel in customer education and achieve critical key performance indicators (KPIs), driving meaningful business outcomes in retention and satisfaction.

"Long-term customer management is fundamentally about helping customers reach their goals," stated Chris Regester, CCO at Planhat. "Central to this is customer education and enablement. Since introducing our education and enablement programs, we've observed that customers who complete our Power User Certification achieve 40% more objectives on average than before. With LearnUpon's industry-leading solutions, Planhat customers will be able to reach even more customer outcomes."

This announcement also follows the recent launch of LearnUpon's next-generation product for customer education; LearnUpon Anywhere as well as Planhat's upgraded next generation CRM, creating a compelling offering for companies with a focus on customer education across the entire customer journey.

About LearnUpon

LearnUpon helps businesses deliver online learning to employees, customers and partners. By championing simple, learner-centric experiences and results-focused support, we make it easy for businesses to deliver learning that impacts what matters: performance, retention and growth.

Learn why LearnUpon is trusted by over 1,550 businesses worldwide, including BambooHR, Hootsuite, The Adecco Group, Gusto, and PING.

Follow us on LinkedIn, X/Twitter and Instagram.

About Planhat

Planhat is a next-generation customer platform helping companies manage long-term relationships with their customers. Users across all departments use Planhat to take action on customer data, and build flexible processes to maximize customer lifetime value. Founded as a remote-first company in 2015, Planhat has hubs in Stockholm, London, Los Angeles, and New York.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240910128797/en/

Contacts:

LearnUpon

Alyssa Pallotti

Touchdown PR

learnupon@touchdownpr.com

512-599-4015