Transcom Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Delivering Excellent Customer Services and Experiences, and its Competitive Strategies

Transcom connects deep-seated domain and operational knowledge with state-of-the-art technology, redefining outsourcing services and helping enterprises elevate business performance.

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently Frost & Sullivan assessed the customer experience management services industry, and based on its findings, recognizes Transcom with the 2024 Asia-Pacific and North American Competitive Strategy Leadership Award for its outstanding experience managing the interactions between brands and consumers and its extensive network developing and implementing strategies with its customers in mind, securing its position as a trusted partner and market leader.

Sherrel Sonia Roche, Associate Director, ICT Research, Frost & Sullivan, observed, "Transcom seamlessly integrates advanced AI capabilities with human brilliance, deep-rooted domain knowledge, and industry-specific expertise to transform traditional CX services. Focusing on enhancing capabilities for its clients, Transcom boasts a track record of helping them throughout their CX transformation journey. Establishing T:Labs, its agile R&D division, is a further testament to its dedication to addressing clients' digitalization needs and creating value-driven solutions."

Brian Johnson, President & CEO, Transcom commented, "We are incredibly proud to receive this prestigious recognition, which marks a significant milestone in our growth strategy in the Asia Pacific and North America markets. We're thrilled that Frost & Sullivan has acknowledged our competitive leadership, service excellence, and innovative AI approach in how we support our clients as advisors, integrators, and transformation partners." - And added - "In today's landscape, it's essential to deliver best-in-class services across all channels with a team of talented and motivated individuals. This ensures exceptional service for our clients and a rewarding experience for our employees. This recognition is clear evidence that we are on the right path, and our ambitions are limitless".

Transcom is a next-generation BPO (business process outsourcer) with three decades of strong presence delivering CX services thanks to digital solutions and over 33,000 skilled employees operating in over 90 hybrid delivery centers worldwide. Transcom offers customized AI solutions, including augmented contact center agent assistance tools, conversational AI, voice and chatbots, and conversational analytics for service and product insights. Its intelligent automation and AI solutions reduce the total cost of ownership and error rates, as well as improve the efficiency of contact center agents and the overall customer experience. It allows organizations to focus on their core business needs while entrusting Transcom to, enhance operational efficiency, boost productivity, optimize expenses, and transform their CX journey using human expertise and advanced digital technologies.

Transcom partners with a significant number of AI-focused technology leaders to provide customized, white-glove digital services and solutions, nurturing a more consultative and personalized approach and leveraging their expertise for specialized solutions. Its strategic partnerships lend it a notable ability to enable enterprises to rapidly derive value from cutting-edge AI technologies, positioning Transcom as a chosen partner for steering transformation for clients and within the broader BPO landscape. Transcom's approach goes beyond its extensive and best-in-class capabilities, with customer value as a strategic imperative. The company incorporates client-focused strategies and exemplifies best practices implementation, enabling it to live up to its commitment to client's success and value creation.

"Transcom focuses on long-term growth strategies to prioritize customer value. Its customer-centric approach aids clients in effectively navigating AI disruption, promoting mutual success and increasing growth opportunities," added Rubini Kamal, Best Practices Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has leveraged competitive intelligence to successfully execute a strategy that results in stronger market share, competitive brand positioning, and customer satisfaction.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion. Contact us: Start the discussion .

Contact:

Lindsey Whitaker

P: 1.210.477.8457

E: Lindsey.Whitaker@frost.com

About Transcom

Transcom provides AI and digitally enhanced customer experience (CX) services to some of the world's most ambitious brands. More than 300 clients globally, including disruptive e-commerce players, category redefining fintechs, and technology legends rely on us for on-, off-, and nearshoring services. Transcom's over 30,000 employees work in over 90 contact centers and work-at-home networks across 29 countries, creating brilliant experiences in customer care, sales, content moderation and back office services. We help our clients drive their brands forward, customer satisfaction and decrease operating costs. For more information, visit www.transcom.com.

Contact:

Marzia Ongaretti

P: 0039 3356470291

E: marzia.ongaretti@transcom.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2500957/Transcom_Award.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/transcom-applauded-by-frost--sullivan-for-delivering-excellent-customer-services-and-experiences-and-its-competitive-strategies-302243514.html