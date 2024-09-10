Anzeige
Sopra Steria recognised as a Leader in End-to-End Cloud Infrastructure Management Services

PARIS, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sopra Steria, a major player in the European tech sector, announced today that its practices have been ranked among the "leaders" in the 2024 NelsonHall NEAT analysis of the End-to-End Cloud Infrastructure Management Services market segment.

Sopra Steria Logo

NelsonHall's NEAT report assessed twenty companies across the globe and analyzes the performance of vendors offering end-to-end cloud infrastructure management services. The NEAT tool allows strategic sourcing managers to assess the capability of vendors across a range of criteria and business situations and identify the best performing vendors overall, and with specific capabilities around cloud management, cloud orchestration, Microsoft Azure, AWS, and GCP.

Sopra Steria's cloud services approach leverages its end-to-end capabilities, assets, and its own experience. The recognition of Sopra Steria is based on the following strengths:

  • Strong European delivery footprint.
  • Strong consulting capabilities through Sopra Steria Next, driving business case development and technology adoption, and a broad set of cloud-certified employees.
  • A portfolio of innovative IP and accelerators, including RightCloud, SolidCloud, and SovereignCloud, as well as a wide range of managed cloud services.
  • Expanding Cloud Centers of Excellence (CCoE) and Data Centers of Excellence (DCoE) capabilities, enhancing skills to support various geographies and vertical sectors.
  • Increasing capabilities in ESG and sustainability, notably through its partnership with OVHcloud.
  • Dedicated cybersecurity resources and a Security Operations Center (SOC) supporting cloud services.

Olivier Tarrit, CEO Digital Platform Services of Sopra Steria Group, said: "At Sopra Steria, we are committed to empower our clients with cutting-edge cloud solutions that drive their digital transformation journey. This recognition from NelsonHall validates our strategic approach to end-to-end cloud infrastructure management. By leveraging our innovative IP, expanding our Centers of Excellence, and focusing on sustainability and security, we're not just managing cloud infrastructures - we're shaping the future of digital business. Our global Digital Platform Services team is fully committed to support Infrastructure and Cloud business stakes, with the goal to continue delivering tangible value to our clients, helping them navigate the complexities of cloud adoption and optimization with confidence and agility."

Click here to see more.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1861938/Sopra_Steria_Logo.jpg

Media contact:
Aurélien Flaugnatti
aurelien.flaugnatti@soprasteria.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/in/news-releases/sopra-steria-recognised-as-a-leader-in-end-to-end-cloud-infrastructure-management-services-302243887.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
