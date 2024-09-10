Anzeige
Dienstag, 10.09.2024
ACCESSWIRE
10.09.2024 17:38 Uhr
New Video Series Exploring Innovation Around the World Now Available From Boeing and Discovery Education

CHAROLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2024 / Discovery Education and Boeing are partnering to present a new virtual experience - Passport to Innovation - introducing students to Boeing employees creating the latest generation of innovative aerospace products. This five-part virtual video topic series (VTS) is part of FUTURE U, an award-winning program that provides standards-aligned, hands-on, experiential learning resources that ignite excitement and inspire students to become tomorrow's innovators.

Created for students in grades 6-12, the new video topic series offers short, dynamic episodes exploring five international locations: United Arab Emirates, India, United Kingdom, Australia, and South Korea. Each episode offers a complete, stand-alone story, which empowers educators to build these resources into existing lesson plans individually or together. The episodes are tied together thematically through topics such as sustainability, community involvement, and diversity, and focus on the ways Boeing's global workforce helps connect people around the world. In addition, Passport to Innovation will be available in English, Modern Standard Arabic, Hindi, Korean, and Spanish. An accompanying educator guide provides teachers with materials and activities. Through FUTURE U, educators receive a diverse collection of digital resources empowering students to explore aviation, the environment, and space.

"Career pathways are constantly evolving and iterating. With this new Passport to Innovation video topic series with Boeing, students develop a comprehensive understanding of why innovation of any kind requires a diverse, passionate, highly skilled, global workforce," said Amy Nakamoto, Executive Vice President of Corporate Partnerships at Discovery Education.

Discover more no-cost resources from FUTURE U at BoeingFUTUREU.com or within Discovery Education Experience.

For more information about Discovery Education's award-winning digital resources and professional learning solutions visit www.discoveryeducation.com, and stay connected with Discovery Education on social media through X, LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

###

About Boeing
As a leading global aerospace company, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. As a top U.S. exporter, the company leverages the talents of a global supplier base to advance economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing's diverse team is committed to innovating for the future, leading with sustainability, and cultivating a culture based on the company's core values of safety, quality and integrity. Join our team and find your purpose at boeing.com/careers.

About Discovery Education
Discovery Education is the worldwide edtech leader whose state-of-the-art digital platform supports learning wherever it takes place. Through its award-winning multimedia content, instructional supports, innovative classroom tools, and corporate partnerships, Discovery Education helps educators deliver equitable learning experiences engaging all students and supporting higher academic achievement on a global scale. Discovery Education serves approximately 4.5 million educators and 45 million students worldwide, and its resources are accessed in over 100 countries and territories. Inspired by the global media company Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. Discovery Education partners with districts, states, and trusted organizations to empower teachers with leading edtech solutions that support the success of all learners. Explore the future of education at www.discoveryeducation.com.

Contacts
Grace Maliska
Discovery Education
Email: gmaliska@dicoveryed.com

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Discovery Education on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Discovery Education
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/discovery-education
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Discovery Education



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
