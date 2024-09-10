Variscite, a leading worldwide System on Module (SoM) designer, developer and manufacturer, today announced a partnership with Peridio, an expert in AIoT (Artificial Intelligence of Things) development on the edge. The partnership will support Variscite customers in the development of edge AI/ML applications, enabling the launch of smart solutions while minimizing development challenges and risks.

Peridio offers a comprehensive platform for developing, deploying, and managing edge applications, particularly suited for AIoT development. Variscite customers will have access to the platform which includes Peridio's development workflows, tools, and features to create and manage edge AI applications. After devices are in the field, Variscite customers can continue to use Perido for secure, bandwidth-optimized OTA updates; to remotely monitor the performance and health of deployed systems; and to schedule rollout strategies to maintain and update AI/ML models and software.

In addition to accelerating time to market, Peridio's suite eases collaboration among internal team members and provides access to Peridio's own integration teams, who offer specialized knowledge in developing novel AI-enabled solutions. Peridio's extensive network of partners in the AI space offers Variscite customers access to additional products, resources, tools, and expertise to create and enhance AI-embedded products.

Peridio's platform can be used with all Variscite products that have integrated NPU capabilities: DART-MX95, VAR-SOM-MX93, DART-MX93, VAR-SOM-MX8M-PLUS and DART-MX8M-PLUS. These SoMs are pin2pin compatible, divided into two families; DART and VAR-SOM. The Pin2Pin families simplify processor transitions and enhance scalability, providing customers with extended product longevity, faster development, lower costs, and reduced risk.

Under the terms of the partnership, Peridio will also provide priority support to Variscite customers.

"The Edge AI market is evolving at a rapid pace, and companies aiming to lead are seeking ways to streamline development while maintaining a competitive edge. Variscite hardware with integrated NPUs lead the SoM market in being AIoT-ready, and our platform adds the ability to quickly implement and manage machine learning-based applications," said Justin Schneck, Peridio Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer. "This partnership provides an end-to-end solution and ultimately help edge AI companies gain a competitive advantage."

"Peridio's platform, workflows, and expertise vastly reduce time-to-market for launching ambitious AIoT applications on Variscite's i.MX product lines," said Tal Semo, Managing Director of Sales and Marketing for the Americas. "We are excited to integrate Peridio into Variscite's technology ecosystem and showcase a joint demo at the upcoming Open Source Summit Europe."

Peridio has developed a real-time EEG brainwave classification system, illustrating how edge AI can revolutionize healthcare and neuroscience. Its prototype uses research-grade sensors from OpenBCI running on Variscite's VAR-SOM-MX93 to instantly analyze brain activity and process complex neurological data at the edge. The system performs advanced visual pattern recognition to identify when a patient's eyes perceive specific shapes (such as circles or Xs), demonstrating sophisticated real-time visual processing capabilities. The technology is adaptable for various fields, including digital therapeutics, clinical trials, and other neurotechnology applications, showcasing its broad potential in the medical and research sectors.

Peridio's brainwave AI demo will be showcased in booth B2 at the Open Source Summit Europe, September 16-18 in Vienna, Austria. Variscite will be a bronze sponsor at the event and located in booth B18.

About Peridio

Peridio, founded in 2020, accelerates software development, firmware distribution, and device management for AIoT applications. Peridio enables engineering teams to rapidly develop and distribute embedded software, machine learning applications, and operating systems to the edge. It gives teams the ability to integrate quickly with production-grade examples, collaborate effectively across cross-functional teams, deploy updates with security and confidence, and efficiently monitor, manage, and access remote systems. The company is headquartered in Nashville, Tenn. For more information visit https://www.peridio.com.

About Variscite

Variscite is a global leader in System-on-Module (SoM) design and manufacturing, setting the standard for embedded solutions since 2003 with high-quality, reliable modules. The company offers the most extensive ARM-based SoM portfolio in the embedded market, featuring a wide range of configuration options that span from entry-level to high-performance, powered by robust SoCs such as the NXP i.MX8, i.MX9, and i.MX6 series. Variscite's in-house production fully complies with ISO13485 and ISO9001 medical and industrial standards, ensuring the highest quality. Coupled with top-tier support, and extended product longevity, Variscite consistently delivers dependable products and services throughout the entire product lifecycle, from initial development to end-of-life.

For more information, please contact Variscite's sales team at sales@variscite.com or https://www.variscite.com/contact-us/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240910429143/en/

Contacts:

sales@variscite.com