Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 10.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Die Goldaktie, die sogar KI-Giganten in den Schatten stellt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3E2FD | ISIN: GB00BMWC6P49 | Ticker-Symbol: KYC0
Tradegate
10.09.24
09:30 Uhr
17,100 Euro
-0,090
-0,52 %
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
MONDI PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MONDI PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,78017,39018:36
16,90017,15018:33
PR Newswire
10.09.2024 17:48 Uhr
115 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Mondi Plc - Holding(s) in Company

Mondi Plc - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 10

Mondi plc

(Incorporated in England and Wales)

(Registered number: 6209386)

LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

LSE share code: MNDI ISIN: GB00BMWC6P49

JSE share code: MNP

10 September 2024

Notification of Major Interests in Shares

  1. Issuer Details:

ISIN: GB00BMWC6P49

Issuer Name: Mondi plc

UK or Non-UK Issuer: UK

2. Reason for notification:

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation:

Name: Allan Gray Proprietary Limited

City of registered office: Cape Town

Country of registered office: South Africa

4. Details of the shareholder:

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the persons(s) subject to the notification obligation, above: N/A

City of registered office: N/A

Country of registered office: N/A

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

05-Sep-2024

6. Date on which Issuer notified:

10-Sep-2024

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

5.998100

0.000000

5.998100

26,476,298

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of shares

ISIN code (if possible)

No. of voting rights

% of voting rights

Direct

(DTR5.1)

Indirect

(DTR5.2.1)

Direct

(DTR5.1)

Indirect

(DTR5.2.1)

GB00BMWC6P49

26,476,298

5.998100

Subtotal 8.A

26,476,298

5.998100%

B1: Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/ Conversion Period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/ converted.

% of voting rights

Subtotal 8.B 1

B2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/ Conversion Period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

Subtotal 8.B 2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:

1. Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

10. In case of proxy voting:

Name of the proxy holder: N/A

The number and % of voting rights held: N/A

The date until which the voting rights will be held: N/A

11. Additional information:

The ordinary shares acquired are held by Allan Gray's clients, as opposed to by Allan Gray itself.

12. Date of completion:

10-Sep-2024

13. Place of completion:

Cape Town, South Africa

Sponsor in South Africa: Merrill Lynch South Africa (Pty) Ltd t/s BofA Securities


© 2024 PR Newswire
Drei potenzielle Vervielfacher aus Osteuropa

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport nehmen wir Sie mit auf eine Reise durch die dynamischen und oft unterbewerteten Aktienmärkte Osteuropas. Die Region erlebt ein beeindruckendes Wirtschaftswachstum, das weit über den Erwartungen vieler Analysten liegt. Während westliche Märkte gesättigt erscheinen, bieten osteuropäische Unternehmen einzigartige Investitionsmöglichkeiten zu attraktiven Bewertungen.

Profitieren Sie vom Wachstum Osteuropas!

In dieser Ausgabe stellen wir Ihnen drei Top-Aktien vor, die nicht nur durch solide Fundamentaldaten glänzen, sondern auch durch ein enormes Wachstumspotenzial in den kommenden Jahren. Erfahren Sie, warum diese Favoriten bereit sind, die Märkte zu erobern und wie Sie als Investor von dieser Entwicklung profitieren können.

Verpassen Sie nicht die Chance, Teil dieser aufstrebenden Wirtschaft zu sein. Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, bei welchen unentdeckten Perlen noch enormes Potenzial schlummert.

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.