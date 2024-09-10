Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2024) - Quantum eMotion Corp. (TSXV: QNC) (OTCQB: QNCCF) ("QeM" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the company has been recently featured at the prestigious Quantum World Congress 2024, held in Tysons, Virginia.

As a leading global event in the quantum industry, the Quantum World Congress brings together experts across diverse fields, emphasizing advancements in quantum technology, policy, research, and investment. A highlight of the event was a panel on quantum policy and ethics led by Arthur Herman, Senior Fellow at the Hudson Institute and Director of the Quantum Alliance Initiative (QAI). During the discussion, QeM was recognized for its innovative contributions to quantum-safe communication solutions, particularly in healthcare and generative AI (GenAI) applications.

QeM's Quantum Random Number Generators (QRNGs) have been noted for enhancing data security, offering true randomness and quantum-safe encryption that protects against current hackers and future quantum computer threats. In healthcare, QRNGs safeguard medical data, secure telemedicine platforms, and ensure unbiased randomization in clinical trials. In GenAI, QRNGs provide genuine randomness, improving the quality of AI-generated content while securing AI models from potential vulnerabilities, making them invaluable in the evolving quantum era.

About QeM

The Company's mission is to address the growing demand for affordable hardware and software security for connected devices. QeM has become a pioneering force in classical and quantum cybersecurity solutions thanks to its patented Quantum Random Number Generator, a security solution that exploits the built-in unpredictability of quantum mechanics and promises to provide enhanced protection for high-value assets and critical systems.

The Company intends to target highly valued Financial Services, Healthcare, Blockchain Applications, Cloud-Based IT Security Infrastructure, Classified Government Networks and Communication Systems, Secure Device Keying (IOT, Automotive, Consumer Electronics) and Quantum Cryptography.

