10.09.2024 18:00 Uhr
EPSO-G UAB: Resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of EPSO-G

Energy Transmission and Exchange Group EPSO-G (legal entity code 302826889, registered address Laisves pr. 10, Vilnius, Lithuania)

The Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Lithuania, the sole shareholder of EPSO-G, on 6 September 2024 adopted a decision of the sole shareholder, whereby it is decided, in accordance with the decision of the sole shareholder of 30 August 2023 and in the light of the changed circumstances to carry out the agreement of 15 September 2023 on audit services for the period 2023-2025 and the need to reimburse the auditing firm PricewaterhouseCoopers UAB for the higher costs incurred in the execution of the agreement, to amend the sole shareholder's decision of EPSO-G of 30 August 2023 by fixing the remuneration of the auditing firm PricewaterhouseCoopers UAB for the audit of the financial statements for the period 2023-2025 at a maximum fee of EUR 310 000.00 (excl. VAT).

The EPSO-G group of companies consists of the holding company EPSO-G and its six direct subsidiaries Amber Grid, Baltpool, Energy cells, EPSO-G Invest, Litgrid and Tetas. EPSO-G and its Group companies also hold shares in GET Baltic, Baltic RCC OÜ and TSO Holding AS. The rights and obligations of the sole shareholder of EPSO-G are exercised by the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Lithuania.

For more information, contact
Gediminas Petrauskas, communication partner of EPSO-G
Tel: +370 610 63306, email: gediminas.petrauskas@epsog.lt


