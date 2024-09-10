Anzeige
Dienstag, 10.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
10.09.2024 18:30 Uhr
Saudi Data & Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA): SDAIA and OECD Sign MoU to Enhance AI Incident Monitoring in the Middle East

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Saudi Data and AI Authority (SDAIA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). This strategic partnership aims to strengthen AI incident monitoring in Middle Eastern countries and improve the tracking of AI developments by implementing the OECD AI Incidents Monitor (AIM) to track data in the Arabic language.

The MoU was signed during the third edition of the Global AI Summit (GAIN) currently underway in Riyadh, which has brought together leaders, experts, and specialists in AI from across the world.

The MoU is centered on advancing AI monitoring capabilities across the region by collaborating with local entities to ensure more comprehensive reporting of AI-related incidents. Through this collaboration, the OECD's extensive resources, including its database of over 1,000 AI policies from 70 countries, will be enriched with valuable insights from the Middle East. These efforts are part of a broader initiative to support the collection and sharing of AI metrics globally, helping countries collectively address the opportunities and challenges posed by AI.

The OECD AI Incidents Monitor (AIM) is designed to document AI incidents and hazards, providing policymakers, AI practitioners, and global stakeholders with critical insights into the risks and harms posed by AI systems. It plays an essential role in identifying risk patterns and fostering a collective understanding of the multifaceted nature of AI-related incidents. This collaboration between SDAIA and the OECD is a significant step towards ensuring trustworthy AI systems that align with international standards.

The Middle East, a region that is increasingly involved in AI development and regulation, has limited data available regarding AI incidents and policies. Through this MoU, Saudi Arabia, represented by SDAIA, is taking a proactive approach to address this gap. By working closely with the OECD, the Kingdom seeks to enhance AI policy monitoring and incident reporting, ensuring that Arabic-speaking countries can actively contribute to and benefit from the global AI landscape.

Media@GlobalAISummit.org

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sdaia-and-oecd-sign-mou-to-enhance-ai-incident-monitoring-in-the-middle-east-302244005.html

