Insight M Promotes David Bercovich to CEO, Gregg Rotenberg to Executive Chairman

SUNNYVALE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2024 / Insight M, the energy industry's leader in high-frequency aerial methane detection, announced today two changes to its executive leadership. David Bercovich, formerly Insight M's Chief Operating Officer, has been chosen to succeed Gregg Rotenberg as the company's Chief Executive Officer, effective September 9, 2024. Rotenberg will move to his previous role of Executive Chairman.

Bercovich, a founding leader of Google's Enterprise division, has a track record of leadership with growth-stage startups. He has taken several to billion-dollar valuations in roles spanning product management, operations, people operations, business development, and marketing. Prior to joining Insight M, Bercovich was the Chief Operating Officer of Oomnitza, an Enterprise Technology Management SaaS platform, where he led three rounds of funding and an eight-times increase in ARR over a five-year period.

"We all need energy to power our daily lives," said Bercovich. "The key is to make sure that energy is produced and delivered as cleanly and safely as possible. I'm excited to focus on enhancing our methane management products and strategic services that help our customers meet this standard."

"The industry is at an inflection point," said Daniel Palmer, Managing Director of Commercialization at Climate Investment, an investor in Insight M. "Oil and gas operators' need for effective and efficient methane management solutions is rapidly increasing, and David Bercovich has the experience and operational savvy to help Insight M scale to meet this need."

Rotenberg's move to Executive Chairman comes after a successful tenure repositioning the company to meet customer demand for a strategic, evidence-based partner in methane management.

"Gregg Rotenberg has accomplished everything the Board of Directors tasked him with when it appointed him CEO in 2022," said Zachary Bogue, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at DCVC, a deep tech venture capital firm based in Silicon Valley. "He led an overhaul of the senior leadership team and a top-to-bottom rebuild of the company's go-to-market function. As a result, Insight M has tripled its revenue and established itself as an industry leader with a steady flow of new and innovative solutions that continue to gain traction."

Founded in 2014, Insight M is a consultative methane emissions management company driven by its unwavering commitment to scientific rigor and overall customer success - it is the energy industry's leader in high-frequency aerial methane detection. Insight M helps oil and gas operators take a pragmatic approach to reducing their emissions - helping them keep gas in the pipe and protect their brand from public and regulatory scrutiny. Insight M's work has saved its oil and gas customers over $500 million in gas value and mitigated over 140 billion cubic feet of methane from entering the atmosphere.

