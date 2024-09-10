~ Our packages may have reached Mars, but they'll still impress here on Earth.

StratEdge Corporation, leader in the design and production of high-performance semiconductor packages for microwave, millimeter-wave, and high-power devices, announces that it will be exhibiting in booth 923B at European Microwave Week (EuMW), being held at Porte de Versailles Paris, France, from September 24-27, and booth 313 at IMAPS International Symposium for Microelectronics being held at the Encore Boston Harbor in Everett, Massachusetts, on October 1-2.

StratEdge designs and manufactures packages for RF, microwave, and millimeter-wave devices used in a wide variety of applications and industries. These hermetic and quasi-hermetic packages have ultra-low losses over wide frequencies. High-reliability designs feature high thermal conductivity and 50 ohm impedance transition designs. StratEdge packages have been proven on Mars, having powered the communications systems in the four most recent Mars Rovers. With expertise in high-frequency packages, StratEdge has been manufacturing in California since 1985.

StratEdge not only makes packages, but provides complete assembly services. Assembly is performed in StratEdge's ISO 9001:2015 facility, recently re-certified until 2027. Our facility contains a Class 1000 cleanroom and Class 100 work area with workstations for performing sensitive operations. Assembly services include manual and fully automatic wire and die bonding.

"Working with compound semiconductors, such as gallium nitride (GaN) or gallium arsenide (GaAs), requires a package that can best dissipate the heat from the device while ensuring that the device performs at its optimum potential," said Casey Krawiec, VP global sales for StratEdge. "Although the package plays the most critical part, the way the chip is assembled also has a significant impact on how the device performs. Please stop by our booth at EuMW or IMAPS Symposium to discuss your application."

For more information or to arrange a meeting, contact StratEdge at info@stratedge.com or visit the website at www.stratedge.com.

Photo www.stratedge.com/stratedge-package-rovers.png

Virtual Tour https://youtu.be/ewJuORN5vyQ

About StratEdge

StratEdge Corporation designs, manufactures, and provides assembly services for a complete line of high-frequency and high-power semiconductor packages operating from DC to 63+ GHz. StratEdge offers post-fired ceramic and lower-cost molded ceramic packages, specializing in packages for extremely demanding gallium arsenide (GaAs) and gallium nitride (GaN) devices. Markets served include telecom for 5G, VSAT, broadband wireless, satellite, defense, test and measurement, automotive, clean energy, and down-hole. All packages are lead-free and most meet RoHS and WEEE standards. Our facility in Santee, California, near San Diego, is both ITAR registered and ISO 9001:2015 certified.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240910212110/en/

Contacts:

For more information contact:

Casey Krawiec

StratEdge Corporation

9424 Abraham Way, Santee, CA 92071

Email: c.krawiec@stratedge.com

Phone: +1.858.569.5000

Tricia McGough

TW Marketing (agency)

Email: tricia@twmarketing.net

Phone: +1.254.383.9700