Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 10.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Die Goldaktie, die sogar KI-Giganten in den Schatten stellt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
10.09.2024 20:30 Uhr
68 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Saudi Data & Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA): Announcement of ICAIRE's Classification as a UNESCO Category 2 Center at the Global AI Summit

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA), in collaboration with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), announced today the classification of the International Center for Research and Ethics in Artificial Intelligence (ICAIRE) as a Category 2 (C2) center under UNESCO's auspices.

The announcement was made during the third edition of the Global AI Summit, held at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Center in Riyadh.

The classification underscores the pivotal role of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in advancing international and regional cooperation in AI policies, ethics, and research. It also highlights the Kingdom's commitment to supporting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals 2030.

This recognition affirms the Kingdom's dedication to supporting the global mission of harnessing AI for the benefit of humanity, with a focus on developing countries. It also enhances the Kingdom's role in achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Since its inception two years ago, ICAIRE has been actively involved in regional and global initiatives in AI. This includes supporting AI research and development, promoting awareness of AI ethics, coordinating policy development related to AI, and supporting capacity-building efforts in the field.

At the Global AI Summit, ICAIRE organized an interactive session in collaboration with the International Center for Research in Artificial Intelligence (IRCAI) and the International Center for Artificial Intelligence (AI Movement). Representatives from the three UNESCO Category 2 Centers (C2C) and UNESCO itself participated in discussions on enhancing AI's role in supporting the Sustainable Development Goals, reviewing ethical standards, and UNESCO's efforts in this area.

Notably, Saudi Arabia was an early adopter of UNESCO's recommendations on AI ethics, endorsed by 193 countries in November 2021. SDAIA presented the principles of AI ethics at the second edition of the Global AI Summit in September 2022.

The decision to classify ICAIRE as a Category 2 Center (C2C) followed a Cabinet decision on July 25, 2023, approving the establishment of the International Center for Research and Ethics in Artificial Intelligence to be headquarter in Riyadh, where it will operate with legal personality and financial and administrative independence.

Media contact: Media@GlobalAISummit.org

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/announcement-of-icaires-classification-as-a-unesco-category-2-center-at-the-global-ai-summit-302244154.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Besser als NVIDIA! 3 KI- Favoriten mit riesigem Potenzial

Erleben Sie die KI-Revolution und sichern Sie sich gigantische Gewinne!

Nutzen Sie die einmalige Gelegenheit, die Ihnen die Künstliche Intelligenz bietet! Unser exklusiver Aktienreport enthüllt drei unglaublich aussichtsreiche KI-Aktien, die von der bahnbrechenden Entwicklung in diesem Sektor massiv profitieren können.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Weil eine Investition in KI-Unternehmen nicht nur Stabilität bringt, sondern auch das Potenzial hat, Ihr Depot explosionsartig wachsen zu lassen. Die letzten Jahre haben bewiesen: Wer auf KI setzt, kann außergewöhnliche Gewinne einfahren. Jetzt, nach einer kurzen Konsolidierungsphase, öffnen sich wieder sensationelle Einstiegsmöglichkeiten.

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die besten Investments im KI-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.