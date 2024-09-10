Regions Bank: Power Source: Regions and a Community Partner Create Job Opportunities in Memphis

One workforce program is doing far more than teaching students valuable job skills. It's amplifying their self-confidence by encouraging them to defy limitations.

Regions Bank supports workforce development programs that help people get ready to succeed in well-paying jobs. One of those programs is conducted by Peer Power Foundation in Memphis, Tennessee, a tutoring and mentoring nonprofit Regions supports financially and through the volunteerism of Regions Private Wealth Management leader Lance Cowles. Here, we view the work Peer Power is doing to help break the cycle of poverty through the lens of the visionary director who's guiding it.

In August of 2023, Marlon Ross Jr. delivered a presentation as if his life depended on it.

"I stood in front of 100 students encouraging them to take a chance on this opportunity," he said.

His motivation? Knowing his audience's lives depended on it more.

"Some of these young men have been through some really, really hard circumstances," he said.

Ninety percent of Peer Power's Workforce Development students have witnessed a homicide. Some have been justice-involved themselves committing misdemeanors.

But that night, Ross, director of Workforce Development with the Memphis nonprofit, offered a chance to change that trajectory.

"We had 17 enroll in our program," he said of the first class. "We have 24 in our second class."

A year before giving that speech, Ross himself was at a crossroads.

"I'd been a history teacher at two schools but felt confined and frustrated seeing graduation rates of 15 and 20 percent," he said. "I wanted to be able to do more."

Knowing Peer Power Foundation's impact from serving as a peer mentor while enrolled at the University of Memphis made returning to work there an easy decision.

I grew up in a low-income family with a single mom. This is a calling I'm very grateful to have in my life. I thank God to be in this position. I truly believe I'm living my purpose. Marlon Ross Jr., director of Workforce Development for Peer Power Foundation

"I'm from Memphis, born and raised," he said. "I grew up in a low-income family with a single mom. This is a calling I'm very grateful to have in my life. I thank God to be in this position. I truly believe I'm living my purpose."

Yes, that purpose includes teaching skills like operating a forklift, advanced metalworking and supply chain logistics - but it involves far more.

"We're not here to simply get young men jobs," said Ross. "We use the word 'careers.' We also teach what we call 'essential skills' - professionalism, workplace etiquette, financial education, a fitness component. We also build in therapy. We believe in a holistic approach."

Ross and team also teach hard work yields success.

"We have a saying: 'Either deal with the pain of discipline or deal with the pain of regret,'" he explained. "We say it's much better to deal with the pain of discipline."

And there's more wisdom where that came from.

"I tell them, 'Sometimes, we just have to push through,'" Ross said. "'No' is unacceptable. Those are your limits; they aren't mine. I'm going to hold you accountable. I'm not going to lower my standards."

As we build this program, we want to be a solution for the workforce needs of Memphis and our country … I truly feel like the sky's the limit for this program. Marlon Ross Jr., director of Workforce Development for Peer Power Foundation

What else moves Ross? Seeing the profound change people experience.

"Week after week, they are growing," said Ross. "It's a beautiful thing to see them hold themselves accountable and hold their peers accountable."

It's a lesson he's also taken to heart.

"This program has been a learning process for me as well," Ross said. "There are some hard days in this work. But when you get those text messages and calls from parents saying the changes they've seen in their kids, it makes it all worthwhile. I've learned I, too, can do harder things."

He added, "As we build this program, we want to be a solution for the workforce needs of Memphis and our country … I truly feel like the sky's the limit for this program."

What Peer Power means to those who are creating a better future.

"This program has opened my eyes to the fact that going the solo route in life isn't the best option. It's taught me the importance of building and growing relationships. This program has also taught me that to get ahead and be successful in life, you have to make sacrifices you may not like but it will pay off." - DeRon

"Mr. Ross has helped change my perspective on life and how to navigate life as a young Black man. Mr. Ross has taught me to be a better man." - Chris

"This program is a life-changing experience. This program has helped shaped our perspectives and empowered us to write our own story. Everyone should know about Peer Power. They wouldn't regret it." - Jeremy

