Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2024) - Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. (TSXV: BCF) (the "Company") announced today that its board of directors has declared a distribution of $0.20 per Class A Non-Voting share of the Company. The distribution will be paid on October 31, 2024 to holders of Class A Non-voting shares of record on September 30, 2024.

The amount of the distribution is equivalent to $0.80 per Class A Non-Voting share per annum and is consistent with our target, and with our uninterrupted history of paying such distributions.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/222937

SOURCE: Builders Capital Mortgage Corp.