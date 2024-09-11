Anzeige
11.09.2024 04:48 Uhr
Runergy Passes Synesgy ESG Assessment with Good Level of Sustainability

SHANGHAI, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Runergy, a leading solar energy company and a BNEF Tier 1 PV module manufacturer, has passed Synesgy's Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) assessment with a Good Level of Sustainability overall and Excellent Level rating within the scope of business, which marks a key milestone for Runergy as a company with a good level of compliance with ESG principles, in line with national and international best practices.

Runergy Passes Synesgy ESG Assessment with Good Level of Sustainability

Synesgy is a global digital platform for ESG sustainability assessment within the supply chain developed by CRIF Ratings, a credit rating agency operating under ESMA supervision. Its ESG assessment methodology follows generally accepted international sustainability standards, including the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

CRIF specializes in credit bureau reporting & business information systems, analytics, outsourcing, and processing services, as well as advanced digital solutions for business development and open banking. More than 82,000 companies, 10,000 banks and financial institutions, and 600 insurance companies are using CRIF's services in more than 40 countries. The Synesgy ESG assessment is now a key reference for assessing companies of all sizes and sectors in Italy and Europe, with good ratings demonstrating a company's solid performance, financial strength, and the ability to innovate, and to be a reliable partner of sustainable development.

Synesgy's ESG score is an assessment of the level of compliance of a company with ESG factors with considerations of its sector and geographical area. Being certified by Synesgy is a testament of Runergy's excellent performance in ESG and its commitment to sustainable development and high standards of social responsibility in daily operations.

"From an environmental perspective, we are unwavering in our commitment to sustainable practices. We leverage eco-friendly materials and production processes to minimize our carbon footprint and promote responsible operations," said Yu Bing, global marketing director of Runergy. "Our dedication to sustainability is further evidenced by our impressive ESG rankings, which have earned us recognition from Dun & Bradstreet, EcoVadis and Achilles."

Runergy has received multiple ESG awards, including the highest rating of Very Good by Dun & Bradstreet; the Bronze Medal in Sustainability Rating by EcoVadis with top 35 percent ranking; and being ESG certified at the highest level by Achilles.

Since June 2023, Runergy has been a member of the United Nations Global Compact, a voluntary initiative promoting responsible business conduct. As a global photovoltaic enterprise, Runergy continues to integrate its vision of sustainable development into its business strategy and operations, and provide customers with efficient, sustainable products and services.

"In the future, Runergy will continue to pursue sustainable development and collaborate with our partners to shape a sustainable green future," said Yu.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2502446/Runergy_Passes_Synesgy_ESG_Assessment_Good_Level_Sustainability.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/runergy-passes-synesgy-esg-assessment-with-good-level-of-sustainability-302244568.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
