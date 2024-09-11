Aprecomm Expands its Broadband Device Ecosystem and Targets New Markets Through a Strategic Partnership with Netlink

The new strategic partnership widens the footprint for Aprecomm's customer experience suite enabling Netlink to offer its service provider customers out-of-the-box access to AI-powered cloud-driven services including whole home managed WiFi and more.

BENGALURU, India, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aprecomm (www.aprecomm.ai), the intuitive network and customer experience platform provider, announced today that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Netlink (www.netlinkict.com), one of the largest manufacturers of broadband customer premises equipment (CPE) and a key supplier to the Asian and African markets.

The partnership agreement includes the integration of Aprecomm's software across Netlink's range of broadband CPE devices, including Wi-Fi 7 gateways, routers, and extenders. Netlink will also re-sell Aprecomm's customer experience applications to its service provider customers to create better online experiences for homes and businesses. In addition to serving both companies' home market, India, the partnership will target business development in Africa, a developing market that is particularly suited to Aprecomm's cost-effective and cloud-based model.

"We're excited to partner with Netlink and immediately widen the geographic availability of our customer experience products," said Pramod Gummaraj, Founder & CEO of Aprecomm. "Both of our solutions have been home-grown in India, a market that is attuned to a high-tech and cost-effective approach. This blend is perfectly suited for emerging markets, such as Africa, where improving the digital infrastructure and customer experience is a high priority for many government organisations."

The partnership adds immediate value to Netlink's offering enabling it to capitalize on the growing trend of service providers putting customer experience right at the top of their agendas. Netlink's CPE devices will offer out-of-the-box access to Aprecomm's cloud services reducing deployment friction and speeding up time to market.

"Consumers demand the best possible online experience wherever they are in the world," said Saiko Thomas, CEO of Netlink. "This means that service providers can no longer see customer experience as an optional extra. It is a given. In taking this important step we've immediately enhanced our hardware offering by partnering with a company that has demonstrated continued innovation and leadership in the space and amassed over 45 service provider customers in a very short space of time."

Serving both residential and business subscribers, Aprecomm's CX suite helps broadband service providers transform their approaches to connectivity, ensuring that consumers can enjoy online experiences without wasting time managing their WiFi networks. By using sophisticated artificial intelligence-including a unique quality of experience algorithm-Aprecomm is paving the way to intuitive zero-touch networks by taking a self-optimizing and self-healing approach to managed WiFi, tuning the network to the unique needs of each user and the application they are using.

On the back end, Aprecomm's advanced analytics and automated support tools provide access to real-time data enabling service providers to monitor end-to-end network performance-on both the access and customer premises sides of the network-to predict and resolve problems before they reach the subscriber. Its CX suite is field-proven to increase subscriber satisfaction and reduce operational costs-service providers have seen multiple improvements[1] across 100% of their networks such as a 62% reduction in truck rolls, a 35% improvement in first-call resolutions and a 30% reduction in call resolution times.

Aprecomm is showcasing its platform on stand #167 at Connected Britain in London on the 11th and 12th of September 2024. To learn more about the company's offerings and its partnership with Netlink, request a meeting here.

About Aprecomm

Aprecomm harnesses the power of AI to provide a unique applications suite that enables service providers to create self-optimizing and self-healing broadband networks.

Our quality of experience engine monitors and optimizes WiFi performance to ensure that consumers enjoy the best possible internet experiences, while our cloud-based support applications leverage real-time data to predict and resolve customer service issues before they happen, saving providers time and money.

Aprecomm manages over 7 million home and business locations partnering with more than 45 service providers worldwide.

Visit www.aprecomm.ai to discover more.

About Netlink

Headquartered in India, Netlink was founded in February 2015. It offers a full suite of consumer premises equipment (CPE), including FTTx and VoIP gateway devices, leveraging its Research and Development expertise on a global scale.

[1] Data sampled from a broadband service provider who monitored 400,000 subscribers over 12 months ending August 2022.

