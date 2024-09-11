Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 11.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Lachender Gewinner?: Warum diese Rohstoffaktie alles überstrahlen könnte!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
11.09.2024 07:30 Uhr
108 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

HTX Ventures invest in BSX, Building DeFi Infrastructure on Base

SINGAPORE, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HTX Ventures, the global investment arm of the cryptocurrency exchange HTX, has announced a strategic investment in BSX Exchange, a decentralized, non-custodial central limit order book (CLOB) perpetual decentralized exchange built on Base.


Since its launch in April, BSX has facilitated over $4.5 billion in trading volume and recently surpassed $1.3 million in revenue. Its current offerings include both spot and derivative trading. With the recent $4 million seed-round funding, BSX plans to expand its product line further. The platform boasts a highly performant trading engine with 10ms latency and 1000x leverage.

In the coming months, BSX aims to launch several new projects, including a spot aggregator, earning products, and staking products. Additionally, the company plans to introduce a Layer 3 network on Base to optimize the on-chain BSX order book. Looking ahead, BSX also intends to release its own trading game on Telegram and an exclusive NFT collection to attract new users to both Base and BSX.

"BSX operates on top of the Base ecosystem, leveraging its 110 million globally verified users. By providing a strong liquidity foundation for this ecosystem, BSX is poised for significant success," commented Edward, Managing Partner at HTX Ventures. "BSX serves a large traditional finance customer base, and at HTX Ventures, we are excited to support this Web3 onboarding journey."

"We're focused on building a key lego block in the DeFi ecosystem. By launching on Coinbase's Base L2 we are a key beneficiary of Coinbase's massive user base moving on-chain to Base and then to DeFi applications. Our vision is to build a consolidated platform including BSX Trade, BSX Earn, and BSX 1000." Said BSX Team.

About BSX

BSX is a decentralized derivatives trading platform built on Base. BSX offers perpetuals trading at 1000x leverage and also a spot market. The firm is backed by Blockchain Capital and the Base Ecosystem Fund and is advised by Athur Hayes.

About HTX Ventures

HTX Ventures, the global investment division of HTX, integrates investment, incubation, and research to identify the best and brightest teams worldwide. With more than decade-long history as an industry pioneer, HTX Ventures excels at identifying cutting-edge technologies and emerging business models within the sector. To foster growth within the blockchain ecosystem, we provide comprehensive support to projects, including financing, resources, and strategic advice.

HTX Ventures currently backs over 300 projects spanning multiple blockchain sectors, with select high-quality initiatives already trading on the HTX exchange. Furthermore, as one of the most active FOF (Fund of Funds) funds, HTX Ventures invests in 30 top global funds and collaborates with leading blockchain funds such as Polychain, Dragonfly, Bankless, Gitcoin, Figment, Nomad, Animoca, and Hack VC to jointly build a blockchain ecosystem. Visit us here.

Feel free to contact us for investment and collaboration at VC@htx-inc.com


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2502528/HTX_Ventures_invest_in_BSX.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2391903/image_ID__Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/htx-ventures-invest-in-bsx-building-defi-infrastructure-on-base-302244795.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Drei potenzielle Vervielfacher aus Osteuropa

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport nehmen wir Sie mit auf eine Reise durch die dynamischen und oft unterbewerteten Aktienmärkte Osteuropas. Die Region erlebt ein beeindruckendes Wirtschaftswachstum, das weit über den Erwartungen vieler Analysten liegt. Während westliche Märkte gesättigt erscheinen, bieten osteuropäische Unternehmen einzigartige Investitionsmöglichkeiten zu attraktiven Bewertungen.

Profitieren Sie vom Wachstum Osteuropas!

In dieser Ausgabe stellen wir Ihnen drei Top-Aktien vor, die nicht nur durch solide Fundamentaldaten glänzen, sondern auch durch ein enormes Wachstumspotenzial in den kommenden Jahren. Erfahren Sie, warum diese Favoriten bereit sind, die Märkte zu erobern und wie Sie als Investor von dieser Entwicklung profitieren können.

Verpassen Sie nicht die Chance, Teil dieser aufstrebenden Wirtschaft zu sein. Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, bei welchen unentdeckten Perlen noch enormes Potenzial schlummert.

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.