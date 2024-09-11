Anzeige
Mittwoch, 11.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Die Goldaktie, die sogar KI-Giganten in den Schatten stellt
PR Newswire
11.09.2024 08:06 Uhr
FXGT.com Launches Optimus: A Powerful New Account for Ambitious Traders Seeking High Leverage

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FXGT.com, a globally recognized online broker, is proud to announce the launch of its brand-new Optimus account, specifically designed for ambitious traders seeking exceptional flexibility, efficiency, and control.

FXGT.com Launches Optimus: A Powerful New Account for Ambitious Traders Seeking High Leverage

FXGT.com's introduction of the Optimus account reinforces its position as a leading global broker committed to providing innovative and client-centric trading solutions. The company continues to expand its offerings, ensuring that traders of all levels have access to the tools and resources they need to trade with a peace of mind.

Unmatched Leverage and Cost-Effective Trading

Designed with short-term trading in mind, the Optimus account caters to traders who want to take advantage of short-term market movements. One of the standout features is the account's leverage, offering traders a default leverage of 1:2000, with the option to boost it to 1:5000 under specific conditions. This enhanced leverage empowers traders to open larger positions with smaller capital, offering the potential to capture greater market opportunities. However, it also increases the risk of larger losses, making careful risk management essential.

In addition to its powerful leverage, the Optimus account also provides traders with cost-effective market access. With a minimum deposit of just $10, traders can access financial instruments across eight different asset classes, all with low spreads and zero commissions. This makes the Optimus account an attractive option for those with smaller initial trading capital who still want to participate in global markets.

Ready to Take Control of Your Trading?

FXGT.com invites interested traders to explore the Optimus account and its benefits. Visit their website today to access global markets with the tools and support you need to start trading.

About FXGT.com

FXGT.com is a well-established, award-winning, and fully regulated online CFD broker. Committed to client security, they use segregated bank accounts and hold licenses from esteemed regulatory bodies, such as the company is licensed by the FSA (Seychelles), FSCA (South Africa), along with VFSC (Vanuatu) and CySEC (Cyprus) - the latter two for institutional clients only. They offer a wide range of tradable instruments including CFDs on Energies, Metals, Cryptocurrencies, Forex, Stocks, etc., reliable execution, and valuable educational resources to empower your trading journey.

Visit FXGT.com for detailed information on the Optimus account. Want to start trading with a trustworthy and regulated broker? Register and open your first live account with FXGT.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2501603/FXGT_com_Optimus.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2061487/FXGT_Com_Logo.jpg

FXGT.com Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/fxgtcom-launches-optimus-a-powerful-new-account-for-ambitious-traders-seeking-high-leverage-302243738.html

