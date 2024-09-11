Vow ASA: Notification of major shareholding and mandatory notification of trade

Ingerø Reiten Investment Company AS ("IRIC"), a closely associated company of the chairperson and primary insider in VOW ASA ("VOW"), Narve Reiten, has sold 29,075,996 shares in VOW through a forced sale implemented by the bank (lender) of IRIC, reducing the consolidated shareholding of IRIC from 31,145,000 shares and votes (approx. 27.12%) to 2,069,004 shares and votes (approx. 1.8%) in VOW.



This disclosure is made pursuant to article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation and sections 4-2 and 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.





Attachment