Mittwoch, 11.09.2024
Die Goldaktie, die sogar KI-Giganten in den Schatten stellt
WKN: A111AY | ISIN: NO0010708068 | Ticker-Symbol: 213
Tradegate
10.09.24
21:05 Uhr
0,203 Euro
-0,005
-2,40 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
11.09.2024 08:10 Uhr
Vow ASA: Notification of major shareholding and mandatory notification of trade

Ingerø Reiten Investment Company AS ("IRIC"), a closely associated company of the chairperson and primary insider in VOW ASA ("VOW"), Narve Reiten, has sold 29,075,996 shares in VOW through a forced sale implemented by the bank (lender) of IRIC, reducing the consolidated shareholding of IRIC from 31,145,000 shares and votes (approx. 27.12%) to 2,069,004 shares and votes (approx. 1.8%) in VOW.

This disclosure is made pursuant to article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation and sections 4-2 and 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


