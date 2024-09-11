Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 11.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Lachender Gewinner? Warum diese Rohstoffaktie alles überstrahlen könnte!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 885166 | ISIN: USY384721251 | Ticker-Symbol: HYU
Tradegate
11.09.24
09:46 Uhr
55,60 Euro
-1,00
-1,77 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
HYUNDAI MOTOR CO LTD GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HYUNDAI MOTOR CO LTD GDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
55,4056,4010:00
55,4056,2010:00
PR Newswire
11.09.2024 09:06 Uhr
106 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kia Corporation: Kia EV3: Sustainable mobility, simplified - EV accessibility, amplified

  • Kia EV3 offers accessible, sustainable electric mobility as part of elevated SUV experience
  • World-first cutting-edge technologies enable customers to unlock new dimensions from EV3, enhancing driving and ownership experience
  • Kia plans to introduce an AWD variant as well as a GT model, expanding the range of choice beyond the current 2WD models.

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- When Kia unveiled the EV3 in May this year, the brand showcased a vehicle that would make effortless, sustainable mobility more accessible. To deliver on that commitment, Kia's new compact all-electric SUV features industry-leading technology, a WLTP driving range of up to 600km and fast-charging capability.

Kia EV3 offers accessible, sustainable electric mobility as part of elevated SUV experience

Kia EV3 offers accessible, sustainable electric mobility as part of elevated SUV experience

Kia was determined to create an all-electric SUV that would raise the bar for what's expected of a compact electric model. Achieving this meant drawing up an entirely new set of parameters, enabling customers to enjoy a range of lifestyle and driving features previously unavailable in this sector.

Pioneering world-first technology sits at the heart of the EV3, with Kia's engineers ensuring these innovations bring genuine benefits to the EV3's occupants.

i-Pedal innovations

Kia has evolved its regenerative braking technology for the EV3 with its upgraded i-Pedal 3.0, which takes the concept of one-pedal driving to the next level to deliver greater enjoyment and efficiency. It offers the driver much more flexibility and control by separating the level of regenerative braking from the full stopping control function.

Smart tech for stress-free driving

The Kia EV3 is the first car to feature Hyundai Motor Group's Smart Regenerative System 3.0 technology. While Kia's previous system relied solely on GPS information, this latest version incorporates a wider variety of navigation-based data, unlocking an array of advantages for the driver.

Reassuring range and advanced aerodynamics

The EV3 is equipped with the largest battery in its class. The 81.4 kWh fourth-generation unit boasts approximately 22 percent higher energy density compared with the Niro EV. Combined with variety of aerodynamic features, the EV3 glides smoothly through the air with a drag coefficient of 0.26Cd.

Efficient driving in all conditions

The EV3 is the first vehicle in the world to deploy a simultaneous heat absorption system, enabling it to recycle waste heat not just from the vehicle, but also outside air to optimize efficiency. The advanced heat pump technology significantly improves its ability to protect battery performance and charge quickly in cold weather.

For more information, please visit www.kianewscenter.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2501384/Image.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2501385/image.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kia-ev3-sustainable-mobility-simplified---ev-accessibility-amplified-302243535.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Nach der Korrektur – 3 Kupferproduzenten für das Comeback

Kupfer wird oft als „das Gold der Energiewende“ bezeichnet, weil es aufgrund seiner hervorragenden elektrischen Leitfähigkeit eine zentrale Rolle in vielen Technologien spielt, die für nachhaltige Energiesysteme entscheidend sind. Experten gehen aufgrund der Angebotsknappheit von einem Superzyklus aus.

Korrektur als Einstiegschance

Nach Höchstständen im Mai korrigierte das rote Metall stark. Die Abwärtsspirale verstärkte sich in den vergangenen Tagen aufgrund schwacher Konjunkturdaten aus den USA und China. Langfristig könnte sich die aktuell laufende Korrektur als exzellente Einstiegsmöglichkeit herausstellen.

3 Kupferaktien mit hohem Potential

Im neuen, kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die bei einem weiteren Anstieg überproportional profitieren könnten.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.