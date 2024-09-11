Anzeige
Mittwoch, 11.09.2024
WKN: 920479 | ISIN: FI0009007660 | Ticker-Symbol: N97
Frankfurt
11.09.24
09:06 Uhr
12,240 Euro
+0,100
+0,82 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
11.09.2024 09:10 Uhr
Marimekko Corporation: Marimekko Capital Markets Day 2024

Marimekko, Press Release, 11 September 2024 at 10.00 AM

Marimekko will hold a Capital Markets Day for investors, financial analysts and financial media today, on 11 September 2024. The event, held in English, will start at 13:30 EEST and can be followed as a live webcast at https://marimekko.videosync.fi/cmd-2024.

During the event, Marimekko's President and CEO Tiina Alahuhta-Kasko together with other members of top management will elaborate on the progress of Marimekko's SCALE strategy for years 2023-2027. They will focus, in particular, on describing the most important growth drivers in the different market areas and their role in the company's growth strategy. In addition, the management will discuss the enablers of international growth. In addition to Tiina Alahuhta-Kasko, members of the Management Group presenting at the event will include Rebekka Bay (Creative Director), Natacha Defrance (Senior Vice President, Sales, Region East), Mikki Inkeroinen (Chief Technology Officer), Noora Laurila (Senior Vice President, Sales, Region West) and Sanna-Kaisa Niikko (Chief Marketing Officer).

A recording of the event and the presentation materials of the Capital Markets Day will be available on the company website after the event.

More information:
Anna Tuominen, Communications and IR Director
Tel. +358 40 5846944
anna.tuominen@marimekko.com

DISTRIBUTION:
Key media

Marimekko is a Finnish lifestyle design company renowned for its original prints and colors. The company's product portfolio includes high-quality clothing, bags and accessories as well as home décor items ranging from textiles to tableware. When Marimekko was founded in 1951, its unparalleled printed fabrics gave it a strong and unique identity. In 2023, the company's net sales totaled EUR 174 million and comparable operating profit margin was 18.4 percent. Globally, there are roughly 170 Marimekko stores, and online store serves customers in 38 countries. The key markets are Northern Europe, the Asia-Pacific region and North America. The Group employs about 470 people. The company's share is quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. www.marimekko.com.


