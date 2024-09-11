Antai College of Economics and Management, Shanghai Jiao Tong University: SJTU Antai ranks the world's 5th in the FT Masters in Management 2024 Ranking and the world's 1st in employment

SHANGHAI, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 9, 2024, the Financial Times released the list of Top 100 Masters in Management programs in the world. Antai College of Economics and Management (ACEM) of Shanghai Jiao Tong University (SJTU) ranks 5th in the world and 1st in China, which has been ranked among the top 50 in the world for 16 consecutive years since it first participated in the evaluation in 2009. The sub-indicators of the program are outstanding, with "Employed at three months" ranking 1st, "Salary Percentage Increase" at 2nd,"Careers Service Rank" at 5th,"Careers Progress Rank" at 6th,"Alumni Network rank" at 8th in the world.

The FT MiM ranking focuses on the evaluation of graduates' career development, program evaluation, college internationalization, overall strength and social responsibility of the college.

Graduates of Antai College of Economics and Management continue to lead in global career development competitiveness, ranking first in the world in employment rate, 2nd in salary percentage increase and 15th in weighted salary. The Alumni Network index assesses the supporting effect of alumni network in employment, startup and career development, ranking 8th in the world. Graduates are favored by employers, mainly working in well-known employers at home and abroad, such as China Securities Regulatory Commission, Bank of Communications, China UnionPay, Orient Securities, E-Fund, Boston Consulting Group, Bain Consulting, McKinsey, Tencent Technology Co., Ltd., Alibaba, ByteDance, etc.

The curriculum system of the program is fully aligned with the international first-class institutions, which is based on the knowledge and technology of management theory and system science, economics, mathematics, computer application, etc., and is closely integrated with the latest research in related fields at home and abroad. In recent years, SJTU ACEM has probed into China's practice profoundly, taken industry research as the starting point, captured the context of China's economic development in order to contribute to the revitalization of industries from the strategic perspective. While firmly building up the theoretical foundation and professional knowledge of students' management science, the school has also finetuned the frontier courses of management and attached importance to cultivating students' technological capabilities, such as big data, deep machine learning and computer programming.

