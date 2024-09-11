DJ Amundi Global Emerging Bond Markit iBoxx UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Global Emerging Bond Markit iBoxx UCITS ETF Dist (LEMB LN) Amundi Global Emerging Bond Markit iBoxx UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 11-Sep-2024 / 09:19 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Global Emerging Bond Markit iBoxx UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 10-Sep-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 81.06 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1047672 CODE: LEMB LN ISIN: LU1686830909 =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1686830909 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LEMB LN Sequence No.: 346128 EQS News ID: 1985907 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

September 11, 2024 03:20 ET (07:20 GMT)