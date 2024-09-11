

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc strengthened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The Swiss franc rose to a 5-week high of 0.9307 against the euro and more than a 4-week high of 1.1039 against the pound, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.9332 and 1.1078, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar, the franc advanced to a 5-day high of 0.8421 from Tuesday's closing value of 0.8469.



If the franc extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.91 against the euro, 1.08 against the pound and 0.82 against the greenback.



