Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 11.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Lachender Gewinner? Warum diese Rohstoffaktie alles überstrahlen könnte!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 852608 | ISIN: SE0000108227 | Ticker-Symbol: SKFB
Tradegate
11.09.24
09:56 Uhr
15,885 Euro
+0,220
+1,40 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SKF AB B Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SKF AB B 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,72015,75510:39
15,72015,75510:39
PR Newswire
11.09.2024 10:24 Uhr
63 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nomination Committee of AB SKF for the Annual General Meeting 2025

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In accordance with the Nomination Committee Charter adopted at the Annual General Meeting of AB SKF, the members, who, together with the Chair of the Board, constitutes the Nomination Committee in preparation of the Annual General Meeting 2025 has been elected.

The Nomination Committee consists of:

Marcus Wallenberg, FAM
Philip Ahlgren, Cevian Capital
Anders Algotsson, AFA Försäkring
Anders Jonsson, Skandia, and
Hans Stråberg, Chair of the Board

The Annual General Meeting of AB SKF will be held in Gothenburg on Tuesday, 1 April 2025.

Shareholders who wish to submit proposals to the Nomination Committee, may contact the Chair of the Board of AB SKF on e-mail: chair@skf.com

Aktiebolaget SKF
(publ)

For further information, please contact:
PRESS: Carl Bjernstam, Head of Media Relations
tel: 46 31-337 2517; mobile: 46 722-201 893; e-mail: carl.bjernstam@skf.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS: Sophie Arnius, Head of Investor Relations
tel: 46 31-337 8072; mobile: 46 705-908 072; sophie.arnius@skf.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/skf/r/nomination-committee-of-ab-skf-for-the-annual-general-meeting-2025,c4035501

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/637/4035501/2992048.pdf

20240911 Nomination Committee of AB SKF for the Annual General Meeting 2025

https://news.cision.com/skf/i/dji-0735-fix,c3332378

DJI 0735 fix

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nomination-committee-of-ab-skf-for-the-annual-general-meeting-2025-302244918.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Vorsicht Crash! So sichere ich mein Aktienportfolio aktiv ab

Der schwarze Montag Anfang August, in Folge der temporären Liquidierung des sogenannten „Yen Carry-Trades“, vernichtete Milliarden an Anlegergeldern. Sogenannte Black Swan Events, also Ereignisse, die nichts und niemand vorhersagen kann, traten zuletzt im März 2020 beim Ausbruch der Corona-Pandemie auf.

Doch wie können Sie sich bei einem derartigen Ausverkauf und Verfall Ihres Depots schützen? Im folgenden kostenlosen Spezialreport wird aufgezeigt, wie man sein Depot mit diversen Strategien und den richtigen Instrumenten versichern kann.

Erweitern Sie Ihr Wissen und handeln Sie zukünftig wie die Profis, um vor dem nächsten schwarzen Schwan ihr Kapital in Sicherheit zu bringen.

Hier Report downloaden
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.